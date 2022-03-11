Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cristiana Toscano: War in Ukraine is not the will of people anywhere

By Cristiana Toscano
March 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 5:03 pm
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (right) takes part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania (Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP/Shutterstock)
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (right) takes part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania (Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP/Shutterstock)

On February 24, a war broke out.

The confusion resulted in this part of the world is not caused by a lack of communication, or misinformation, but by a certain depth of ignorance about Eastern Europe, which makes us consider those places distant and different, when, in fact, they are not.

Russia invaded Ukraine, and Belarus supported the invasion. But, if it is true that the nation’s name is identifying of its people, this would be a perfect case of disproving the rule.

The Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians have been linked for centuries, not only by ties of friendship, but of kinship. This is true to such an extent that you will hardly find a family from one of these three countries that does not have a parent or a brother in the neighboring nations.

I read news reports of hatred against the Russians in the UK, and I realise how essential it is to remember that sour tears of dismay are being shed in Russia and Belarus on receiving news of relatives under bombardment.

While Ukrainians flee and are welcomed as political refugees, the Russians and Belarusians are stuck within their own borders, and many tremble at the thought of being called upon to take up arms against their brothers. This war is not the people’s war, and we must urge everyone to fully understand that.

Belarusians have known war up close

I have crossed the Belarusian border many times over many years. Belarus is the birthplace of the man I eventually married. It is a beautiful place, with immense fields and pristine forests.

In the cities, however, you can see the suffering of a people who have known war up close. I remember a building in Minsk with a historical plaque that no one would attach to a wall here: “1920” – marking one of the few structures that survived the numerous battles fought on the ground, halfway between Asia and Europe.

People in some countries will face serious consequences for taking part in protests, unlike attendees at this rally outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh (Photo: Katharine Hay/PA Wire)

The people grew up with placid acceptance of governmental control over every aspect of life. Daily tiny doses of what can and cannot be done were administered to everyone from childhood.

Protesting – with merely a gesture, or words, or even with a silly post on social media – brought and continues to bring dangerous consequences, including losing one’s job and even arrests. What else could Belarusians do but repeat, at a whisper, that things were not quite right?

Then the spirit of justice shook the masses.

Even drastic consequences haven’t stopped protests

After the clearly fraudulent elections in 2020, Alexander Lukashenko seized the reins of power for the sixth time. Belarusian people gathered with unprecedented courage and showed their displeasure in a way so representative of their true character: they took to the streets, holding bouquets of flowers and dressed in white.

The government responded with force and instantly embarked on a dark campaign of mass arrests. The country was practically shut down.

Today, when Russia (and not Russians) – under the single will of an insane presidency – invades Ukraine, Belarus assists in murder. Brothers are against brothers

Nonetheless, even knowledge of the consequences has not stopped many from stepping out with a Ukrainian flag and speaking against the current war.

Today, when Russia (and not Russians) – under the single will of an insane presidency – invades Ukraine, Belarus assists in murder. Brothers are against brothers.

Hoping for a better world

In my family Telegram group, from Scotland, I read messages from relatives stuck in Russia, in Belarus, in Ukraine. The group is called “vsem vmeste” – all together. We write words of love and, in the daily horror, we desperately wait for good news. Sometimes we give in to worry.

“I am sitting in the basement of a maternity ward, babies are being born here,” writes my cousin in Kropyvnytskyi. “They are being operated on, they are crying, it’s just impossible to take it normally… Generators are needed. Terrible conditions. I am crying and praying.”

Refugees from the war in Ukraine seek shelter in a sports centre in Warsaw, Poland (Photo: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

But hope never quite dies. It is reborn, and we take courage from it. We do what we can to help, to explain to the world the real face of injustice, to ask for patience and caution in expressing an opinion.

To the babies that tonight will be born in a basement under shellfire: I wish that, tomorrow, when the sun comes out, you will never see war again. I wish you to know a welcoming world and to feel proud of your origins.

But, I also wish you to be able to choose where to live, without borders, and to be able to express your thoughts freely.

I wish you a better world, and I hope we will be responsible enough to give it to you.

Cristiana Toscano is a digital content specialist for DC Thomson Media

