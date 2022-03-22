Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scott Begbie: Why won’t Westminster pull the levers to ease the shock of price hikes?

By Scott Begbie
March 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Soaring gas prices are going to push many people into real poverty... so why isn't Westminster doing more to help?
Soaring gas prices are going to push many people into real poverty... so why isn't Westminster doing more to help?

I rather think my energy provider has mistaken me for a turkey that will cheerfully vote for Christmas.

You can tell from the email that dropped on me while I was sitting on my couch on Sunday night with a big “Let’s Do It!” link to increase my monthly direct debit.

And why do I need to do such a thing? Because the lovely folk that provide my gas and electricity estimated I’m going to be spending £1,110.46 more a year with them.

You might want to read that number again… I know I did. Getting on for an extra £100 a month to cough up if I want to eat hot food and not shiver in the dark.

Why are gas prices going up?

And why? Because, according to my chums at EDF, wholesale gas prices have quadrupled in the last year, which puts leccie up too. The protection offered by Ofgem with a price cap is going up by 54%, so cough up, old boy.

Westminster has the ability to protect people, not profits for global conglomerates.”

Please note that there’s no mention here of the disruption to gas and oil caused by tyrant Putin deciding he was going to level a neighbouring country. So when the Tories start banging on about rising prices being all the fault of the crisis in Ukraine, don’t believe them.

This hideous increase was in play and on the way well before the tanks rolled towards Kyiv.

Energy giants are raking it in

Why has the energy price cap been increased? Who benefits from that? Not you and me that’s for sure, so that just leaves the energy giants that are already raking in gazillions every hour. We’re being crippled to pay for their profits, are we?

We are all going to have to make every penny count as prices soar.

And for many people crippled is an inadequate description. Sure, we will all have to find the money from somewhere. For some it will mean having to forego some of the nice-to-haves, eating out less, not quite so plush a holiday, turning the thermostat down a notch or setting the heating to start later and finish earlier.

But for many, this is the hammer blow that will push them into real poverty, making decisions between heating and eating. Really? In this day and age, in a country where we are a net exporter of electricity?

Energy price cap increase and soaring prices will cripple many

Add to that the soaring price of petrol, which in turn pushes up the prices in shops, while there’s an increase in National Insurance payments set to arrive.

This, surely, could have been avoided. Why is that energy price cap increasing just as people get back on their feet after the pandemic. Ditto the NI hike?

Surely Chancellor Rishi Sunak could step in to fix one or the other. At the very least he could listen to the rising calls to at the very least cut fuel duty on petrol and diesel.

Instead, the Chancellor is busy saying he cannot “fully protect” people from the consequences of rising prices.

But isn’t that what a responsible government does? Sees a crisis looming for ordinary people and pulls all the levers of power it has to protect them? Look at Europe and you’ll see what I mean.

Westminster has the ability to protect people, not profits for global conglomerates. So maybe we should all send an email to Mr Sunak with a big link saying: “Let’s do it!”

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

