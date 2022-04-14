Euan McColm: Many in UK may support Rwanda asylum deal but it will cost us all greatly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Euan McColm: Many in UK may support Rwanda asylum deal but it will cost us all greatly

By Euan McColm
April 14, 2022, 2:54 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 5:14 pm
A protester demonstrates in November 2021 after 27 migrants drowned in the English Channel trying to get to the UK from France (Photo: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Few issues more viscerally divide voters than the way in which we treat those seeking sanctuary in the United Kingdom.

Where some see desperate asylum seekers fleeing persecution – and even the threat of death – in their home countries, others see illegal immigrants, gaming the system.

We’ve all heard the complaint… “They come over here and get everything handed to them on a plate.”

And, so, it’s hardly surprising that the government’s announcement of plans to send some refugees to Rwanda for “processing” has provoked extreme reactions.

To the liberally-minded, this is a cruel plan, designed not to make the system fairer but to make life more difficult for those seeking safety on our shores. A cursory glance at Twitter reveals real fury at Home Secretary Priti Patel’s deal with the Rwandan government, which will see mostly single men sent to the African nation while their applications for UK residency are considered.

Not unreasonably, critics point out that, just last year, our government denounced Rwanda for failing to conduct “transparent, credible and independent investigations into allegations of human rights violations including deaths in custody and torture”.

But, those of us who see this plan as cynical and flawed should guard against naivety. Poll after poll shows that British people favour a tough approach to those seeking asylum in the UK.

Many who backed Boris are anti-immigration

A YouGov survey last September found a majority supported controversial plans to allow border control vessels to turn back small boats trying to cross the English Channel. And, lest you delude yourself that Scots take a different view on the issue to that of our English neighbours, that same survey showed more of us support than oppose that plan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then, will listen to the howls of anger emanating from the left today and conclude that he has got this one right.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a drone for surveillance and rescue of migrants. Photo by Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

Johnson led a Brexit campaign in 2016 that, despite lots of talk of “sovereignty” and “independence” was characterised by endless, shrill dog-whistles about immigrants. The demonisation of vulnerable asylum seekers was a powerful tactic.

You – like me – may find the idea of sending refugees to a country with an appalling human rights record to be unthinkable. But our dismay will have no impact on the majority, many of whom backed Brexit and Johnson’s premiership precisely because they wanted to see a crackdown on the number of people being granted leave to remain in the UK.

Spending £1.4b on immigration while UK families go hungry

Anti-immigration sentiment is fuelled by the belief that money spent in the aid of asylum seekers is money withheld from local communities. With that in mind, opponents of the Rwanda plan are kidding themselves if they think those who support it can be persuaded that it’s morally wrong.

Even the most enthusiastic supporter of tougher immigration laws may baulk at the idea that Boris Johnson can find £1.4 billion a year to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

Instead, criticism of this latest government initiative should focus on its disproportionate cost. Right now, families across the UK are dealing with a mounting cost of living crisis, as sharp rises in fuel bills lead to increased prices for goods and services.

Even the most enthusiastic supporter of tougher immigration laws may baulk at the idea that Boris Johnson can find £1.4 billion a year to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, but he can’t find another brass farthing to help struggling families heat their homes and feed themselves.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

