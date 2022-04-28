Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Opinion

Caroline Renton: Strong community bonds can help keep children safe

By Caroline Renton
April 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Neglected and abused children need adults to speak up for them (Photo: Mama Belle and the kids/Shutterstock)
Neglected and abused children need adults to speak up for them (Photo: Mama Belle and the kids/Shutterstock)

Did you know that the NSPCC helpline makes an average of two referrals about abuse and neglect of children every day in Scotland?

And, almost 70% of the helpline’s referrals across the UK relate to children under nine years old.

New NSPCC Scotland data shows that in 2021/22, the NSPCC’s helpline for adults made almost 900 referrals about abuse and neglect to agencies in Scotland. These were made following contacts from the public and professionals who had safeguarding fears about a child.

Our trained helpline practitioners offer support, advice, and – in circumstances when children are at risk – make referrals to external agencies like local authorities or police to help protect young people.

The most common reason for the charity’s practitioners escalating their concerns in Scotland was neglect, with 272 referrals being made for this concern.

Raise awareness on Childhood Day

NSPCC Scotland is calling for everyone to play their part in protecting children from harm. We know that strong communities can help to keep children safe, with thousands of individuals playing their part and doing what’s right.

That’s why we created Childhood Day, which is held on the second Friday in June, and is a day that brings everyone in the UK together to make child protection a top priority.

We’re encouraging people in local communities across Scotland to get involved this Childhood Day, on Friday 10 June 2022.

We hope people can have fun, while raising awareness and funds to help the NSPCC in its work protecting children. Whether you hold your own play-themed fundraising event, donate or sign up to volunteer at one of our Childhood Day street collections, every pound you raise will help to keep children safe.

If you have concerns, speak up

To find out more, search Childhood Day online, or go to nspcc.org.uk, where there is information about what’s happening on the day. You can also sign up to volunteer at one of our Aberdeen Childhood Day collections, taking place on June 10 and 11.

If you have concerns about a child, even if you’re unsure of the situation, contact the NSPCC helpline to speak to one of the charity’s professionals.

Anyone can call 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk or fill in the online form. If you believe a child is at immediate risk, contact the police.

Caroline Renton is supporter fundraising manager for NSPCC Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]