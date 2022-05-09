Struan Stevenson: Scottish Government must lift GM crop ban to ease cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Struan Stevenson: Scottish Government must lift GM crop ban to ease cost of living crisis

By Struan Stevenson
May 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Ripening barley fields in Scotland, wherethe government currently opts out of the use of GM crops (Photo: Jan Miko/Shutterstock)
Ukraine has often been described as “the bread basket of Europe”.

The Russian invasion has devastated that status.

Ukraine’s sprawling wheat and barley fields now lie barren and untended, littered with landmines. Around 30% of global wheat production comes from Ukraine and Russia, but even the crop harvested last year has been stranded in Ukrainian ports, where the war has stopped commercial operations.

As a result, international costs have rocketed by 50% since February, with a concomitant knock-on impact on food, particularly bread and animal feed prices. Ukraine is also one of the top five countries for barley production, so beer prices are hit internationally.

The compounding factor of spiralling energy, fertiliser, aluminium and nickel prices affecting canned goods has added to the cost of living crisis, just as the world tries to rebuild economically in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a perfect storm.

GM ban is good politics but bad science for SNP

In a rapid response to the situation, the European Commission has launched a public consultation on allowing genome editing techniques in agriculture, paving the way for a renewed political fight over one of the most controversial scientific issues in the bloc.

The virtual ban on most genetically engineered crops has been the source of great controversy in the EU for decades. But the commission is arguing that the ban is also heavily restricting work with newer, more refined gene editing methods that do not involve the insertion of transgenes from other species.

Genetically modified crops are back on the agenda (Photo: Bondart Photography/Shutterstock)

The war in Ukraine makes the need for climate resilient crops that have a high insect and disease resistance and a low fertiliser requirement paramount. Genetically modified (GM) crops are back on the agenda, as the world searches for an urgent way to fill the vacuum caused by the Russian invasion.

Scotland must follow the EU’s lead on this issue. The SNP and Green government’s antipathy to GM plants may seem to them like good politics, but it is bad science.

Scottish farmers could be left behind

The European Commission argue that genetic editing techniques which accelerate changes that are achievable through traditional breeding could result, amongst other benefits, in the development of drought tolerant rice, high protein wheat, and fungus-resistant tomatoes.

Banning a food source without scientific backing is surely mad, particularly as scientists worldwide have reached a consensus on the safety of GM technology

As a way of maintaining food security during the current crisis, the use of green biotechnology will be essential. The days of ranting about “Frankenfoods” are long gone.

The UK Government has said it wants to use Brexit to relax its own laws on genetically edited crops, and it would be ludicrous for Scotland’s farmers to be denied the same freedoms.

The SNP have long argued that Scotland’s clean and green reputation for natural, high quality food and drink would be undermined by allowing the cultivation of GM crops, and have maintained their total ban “in the national interest”. In the wake of the current crisis, this claim is no longer sustainable.

Banning a food source without scientific backing is surely mad, particularly as scientists worldwide have reached a consensus on the safety of GM technology.

When farmers south of the border begin to enjoy a competitive advantage from planting GM crops, it will be iniquitous if Scottish farmers cannot compete in the same market.

Increase food supply as world battles with poverty

Biotechnology and genetically modified organisms can help to increase the supply, diversity and quality of food products, as well as reduce costs of production and environmental degradation, as the world grapples with the scourge of hunger and malnutrition.

Around 10% of the world’s arable land is used for growing GM crops (Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock)

Hundreds of millions of acres of GM crops have been grown safely and successfully in North and South America, Canada, China, Africa and across Asia for years. It is estimated that around 10% of the world’s arable land is used for this purpose, providing sustainable crops. GM maize is even grown extensively in Europe.

So, as the European Commission fires the starting gun on new GMs, it is time the SNP and Green coalition running Scotland woke up to the overwhelming benefits of sustainable biotechnology. Our future food security and the welfare of our farmers is at stake.

Struan Stevenson was a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2014. He is an author and international lecturer on human rights and the Middle East

