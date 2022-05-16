Edward Mountain: Raigmore Hospital shouldn’t accept Moray mums until government promises are delivered on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edward Mountain: Raigmore Hospital shouldn’t accept Moray mums until government promises are delivered on

By Edward Mountain
May 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 16, 2022, 11:51 am
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, where maternity services were downgraded in 2018 (Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, where maternity services were downgraded in 2018 (Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

The challenge of providing maternity care across the Highlands is one that has troubled the health board for many years.

The problems that Moray faces have thrust the issue back into the spotlight, and it is vital that the care of pregnant Highland women is addressed as a top priority.

The biggest question, of course, is how Raigmore Hospital copes with the Moray redesign, which, it is predicted, will result in (at least) an additional 500 mothers needing maternity care. This is on top of the existing 2,000, including those 170-odd who travel down from Caithness due to the lack of facilities there.

Apparently, the option for NHS Highland to refuse to take on these extra Moray mothers remains, but, realistically, the government has already decided on the outcome.

My recent visit to the Raigmore maternity unit showed a facility that was creaking under pressure, struggling with staffing, and coping with over 20 years of under-investment. Without doubt, the determination of the maternity team makes the facility work, but narrow corridors, low ceilings and cramped rooms are neither good for those who work there nor for those giving birth.

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by The Press and Journal

Everyone deserves better, which is why the £5 million promised by the central government is enticing. It is interesting that both Highland and Grampian health boards have been offered the same sum, which seems odd unless it is to ensure neither feels left out.

Help has been promised – but will it be enough?

During my visit, I was shown exciting but uncosted architectural sketches of the proposed improvements. These will be expensive, take time to deliver and cause severe disruption to the existing maternity unit as they are carried out.

The knock-on effect is that parts of the maternity unit will be forced to relocate as the new facilities are built, which, in turn, will mean beds lost from other wards. Mothers will likely also be much further away from the obstetric theatre for emergencies, and from the special care baby unit.

There are other issues that will need to be addressed, such as the length of time Raigmore will have to look after these additional mums, where they will find the extra staff that will be required and, indeed, who will pay for them. Not to mention the additional ambulance cover that will be required to move patients to and from Moray, or the accommodation that will need to be provided for the families that come with them.

When have you known any government to accept a business case without reducing the requested funding?

Whilst I know that these later two points are on the board’s radar, they were not fully considered when the Caithness maternity cover was downgraded, which was a mistake.

All these issues will have cost implications and, to be fair, the government have said that they will help. Of course, the costs will only be approved if they are part of an accepted business case submitted by NHS Highland this summer.

But, I have to ask, when have you known any government to accept a business case without reducing the requested funding?

Jeopardising the safety of women

As the board looks at delivering on the instructions of the health secretary to help look after Moray mums, they should not be blinded by the additional investment that is being offered.

They will need the support of their maternity staff, some of whom wrote to an open letter to Humza Yousaf in December 2021 voicing their concerns. Those concerns need to be addressed if this idea is to work. Recent correspondence and calls I have received suggest that these concerns remain.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was made aware of staff concerns late last year. Photo by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This issue cannot continue to be kicked into the long grass, as it has been for so long.

What is clear to me is that, whilst the existing maternity team can rise to the challenge, it is not fair to ask them to do so without giving them the correct tools.

It is also very clear that, until we have the facilities and resources in place, there is a real chance that we will let down and potentially jeopardise the safety of both the existing and additional mums we are trying to help.

NHS Highland can’t do everything

For those reasons alone I cannot, at this time, support Moray mums coming to Raigmore. I could change my mind when everything is in place to receive them, including new accommodation, additional staffing and additional funding.

Raigmore is already bursting at the seams, with huge waiting lists in key surgical areas. Simply displacing these patients to accommodate others is not the way forward.

What I fear the most is that the government will force the health board to compromise in order to secure the investment in maternity in the Highlands that has been lacking for the last 20 years.

Simply put, NHS Highland cannot do everything. They need to be able to address their own shortcomings in maternity care before they attempt to help NHS Grampian address theirs.

Edward Mountain is a Scottish Conservative politician and has been MSP for the Highlands and Islands region since 2016

