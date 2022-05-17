Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Sam Whyte: Food banks are no laughing matter – despite what some MPs think

By P&J Comment
May 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:39 am
Some UK households rely on community-run food banks to survive (Photo: Yau Ming Low/Shutterstock)
Some UK households rely on community-run food banks to survive (Photo: Yau Ming Low/Shutterstock)

Last week, Jeremy Kite, Conservative leader of Dartford Borough Council, was pictured smiling and laughing at the opening of a local food bank.

The public response was, understandably, one of disgust – who laughs at this manifest collapse of governance? Surely every new food bank opening represents abject failure?

Not content with the exceptionally poor optics of this, he doubled down on an LBC phone in, during which he was not only unremorseful, but claimed: “Food banks didn’t begin with a political party.”

The laughter as the food bank ribbon was cut is so jarring because of Kite’s refusal to recognise his own party’s guilt. Fewer than 30,000 food parcels were given out prior to the 2010 general election, rising to a peak of 2.5 million last year.

The concept of food banks may predate the current Conservative government, but the lived reality does not.

In Kite’s eyes, he was simply being cheerful. To the rest of us, he is cackling at a hell of his own making.

Food responsibility lies with the state not citizens

This series of events highlights an essential problem with Conservatism: praising community acts of micro-kindness whilst practicing macro-cruelty.

Food banks are David Cameron’s “Big Society” writ large. People are abandoned by the state tasked with ensuring their welfare and forced to appeal to the goodwill of their local community.

Such communities will always step up to the mark, but this is massively insufficient. The right to food is enshrined in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights as part of the right to an adequate standard of living; this responsibility lies squarely with the state, not kindly citizens.

This misunderstanding was underlined by MP Lee Anderson’s assertion that food poverty does not exist, that we have simply “got generation after generation who cannot cook properly, they can’t cook a meal from scratch, they cannot budget”.

Anderson further claimed his words are not meaningfully different from poverty campaigner Jack Monroe painstakingly devising and sharing low-cost recipes for families on small incomes.

If it isn’t obvious, the difference is that Monroe is sharing life experience, recognising the common humanity of people who find themselves struggling whilst actively campaigning against the material conditions that make it necessary. Anderson comes from a place of total ignorance; it is sneering paternalism, the worst kind of victim blaming.

Users and volunteers are furious food banks exist

People in poverty do not want contemptuous pity and, though they may appreciate social solidarity, it is not enough.

The empathy of food bank volunteers and former users sharing their own hard-learned wisdom is a world away from a smirking council leader who clearly believes his responsibilities have been absolved by charity.

Fundamentally, everyone who volunteers in or uses a food bank is justly furious that such a place is necessary. This doesn’t mean they go about constantly po-faced and earnest, simply that they know food banks represent political failure.

If you are politically complicit in the existence of food poverty, this is no laughing matter.

Sam Whyte is a writer and podcaster with an interest in UK poverty

Sam Whyte: Poor people need political change not money-saving tips

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]