Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Amy Smith: Bring back Aberdeen’s night buses to protect people and the city centre

By Amy Smith
May 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 12:00 pm
Nightlife is back in full force for Aberdeen, but the public transport is lacking (Photo: Susanne Pommer/Shutterstock)
Nightlife is back in full force for Aberdeen, but the public transport is lacking (Photo: Susanne Pommer/Shutterstock)

After a good Saturday night out in the city of Sheffield, I was able to order an Uber back to my hotel, and our driver arrived within minutes.

In contrast, it took over an hour and a half to wait for a taxi from my friend’s flat to get home on a Saturday night in Aberdeen.

This is not a one-off occurrence, either. The lack of options for public transport means that hundreds of citizens are left waiting on a taxi to get home safe.

With the last of the rules implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic lifted, there is a desire for life to go back to “normal”. Nightclubs are now open, hospitality is running until the early hours of the morning, and more people are stepping out of their comfort zones and coming into the city centre for a fun night out.

However, the struggle is not getting into the city centre, but making sure everyone gets back again.

Long queues at taxi runs highlight part of the city’s problem with late-night transport (Photo: DC Thomson)

When imagining people who need to get home safely after a night out, our immediate thoughts go to those who ventured out and had a little more to drink than they could handle. However, it is also important to think about the staff members who are helping run late-night businesses.

As someone who can be working as late as 3am in the city centre, I can personally say that there needs to be more options for public transport to serve the number of people leaving the city centre at night.

No night buses and not enough taxis

Before the pandemic, First Bus ran specific night buses on Fridays and Saturdays: the busiest nights of the week. These buses would run once an hour through several popular routes, including the number 23 from Sheddocksley to Heathryfold and the number three from Mastrick to Cove.

If there is a desire to have the streets come alive at night and to give a boost to pubs, clubs, and casinos in the city, bringing back the night buses would be a great start

While you had to pay a separate fee on top of your bus pass to take the night bus, it would still work out to be cheaper than the price of a taxi in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Labour is promising free bus travel for all residents , if in control of the city council after the election. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Buses are scarce in the late night and small hours (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

If there is a desire to have the streets come alive at night and to give a boost to pubs, clubs, and casinos in the city, bringing back the night buses would be a great start.

Running the night buses again would not only help First Bus to attract a younger demographic and improve their image, but would also put less pressure on local taxi businesses.

An article in The P&J in September 2021 highlighted the struggle of recruiting and training new taxi drivers, with Aberdeen Taxis co-owner Chris Douglas commenting that “Aberdeen has the strictest requirements for a licence”. With long queues at city centre taxi ranks during the weekend, it is clear to see there is a driver shortage.

Safety should be the top priority

Women’s safety is another big issue when it comes to being out late at night. At the end of 2021, a local woman posted on Facebook that she was rejected twice from getting into a taxi late at night because “she wasn’t in a group and [the taxi driver] wouldn’t get as much money”.

It seems women are expected to hang around the city centre without any protection or secure way of getting home. I can certainly say that I have had to think about taking extra precautions while waiting for a lift home at the end of a work night.

Sure, Aberdeen City Council is spending valuable money on bringing the city centre back to life. There may be flashy lighting highlighting different street names during the night, but these have no function if people cannot get in and out of the city safely.

Illuminated street signs have been installed across the city centre (Image: Aberdeen Inspired)

With exams finishing and summer on the horizon, more young people will want to go out, and that means more transport is required to make sure they get home safe.

I am fortunate that I am a phone call away from getting picked up by a loved one to take me home safe. Not everyone has that luxury, and instead must make a choice between walking home after a late night out or waiting in a queue for one of the few taxis in the city.

There is certainly room for discussion on having businesses such as Uber running in Aberdeen, and my trip to Sheffield proved that it would be a benefit to the city’s nightlife. However, the first step of returning to “normality” may just be as simple as bringing back the night buses, and I think it would be seen as a very welcome return.

Amy Smith is a graduating University of Aberdeen student, with a year as editor-in-chief of the university newspaper, The Gaudie

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]