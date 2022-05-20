David Mackay: Elgin still a hometown to be proud of despite city status snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

David Mackay: Elgin still a hometown to be proud of despite city status snub

By David Mackay
May 20, 2022, 12:31 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 1:10 pm
David Mackay outside Elgin cathedral
David Mackay outside Elgin Cathedral. Photo: Blair Dingwall/DCT Media

Elgin City, thanks to Jeff Stelling the words go together for football fans across the UK as easily as Granite City.

It flashes up on screens around the world and people read it without questioning whether Elgin is actually a city or not.

I’m sure there are people in Australia, Japan, the US, wherever, who have no doubt that Elgin is Moray’s capital city simply due to the football team.

It has now been confirmed the Queen has overlooked our ironclad case for official city status.

But does it matter? And will it change anything for the good people who live there?

What does city status matter anyway?

Ok, firstly, a disclaimer: I live in Elgin, or rather the Free State of New Elgin to be precise, so might be looking at this through fuzzy glasses.

You don’t need to live or work here for long though to see references to city status all over the place.

Alright, it’s not as if Dandy Lion has etched it into the Plainstones or scrawled it across the High Street.

But whether you’re delicately making your way out of Joanna’s onto City Arms Close or seeing the signs welcoming you to the “historic cathedral city” as you drive in, the clues are all around.

Yes, I’m aware of Elgin Town Hall, but I prefer not to dwell on that name and instead choose to marvel at its B-listed architecture.

My point is that official city status, whether that comes on a piece of paper or a birthday card from Her Majesty, hasn’t stopped Elgin clinging to its historic status of being a city for centuries.

I recently visited Elgin Library and delved through their extensive archives on the subject with newspaper clipping dating from the late 19th Century arguing about this very topic.

Welcome to Elgin sign

It seems as though a reorganisation of local government in the 1970s finally, and I think erroneously, robbed Moray’s capital of its title. It won’t be the last thing to get lost in bureaucracy.

Is Elgin a city in the traditional sense? No, probably not. It doesn’t have a population as vast as Aberdeen, Inverness or even Stirling.

But it is not just a community in its own right, but also sustains residents from wider afield who visit for our five supermarkets among other things.

Sadly, as more and more services are withdrawn from other communities, including banks, Moray’s dependency on Elgin as an unofficial capital is only likely to grow.

Does that make it a city? I don’t know, but it certainly makes it an important community in the north-east.

Elgin’s place in the world

Ok, so Elgin might not be getting official city status, and I doubt there will be many tears about this news.

Far more important, I think, is the pride the people here take in our city (Yes, I’ll persist with it) being known across the world.

Johnstons of Elgin takes the name of our home to some of the finest fashion houses in the world.

Entrance to Johnstons of Elgin

Glen Moray whisky is on the backbar of venues across the world and Linkwood distillery produces a good dram itself while also ending up in Johnnie Walker.

The smell of butter from Walkers shortbread is an almost ever-present constant from one of Scotland’s most famous brands.

And ok, Elgin City might not be winning the Champions League anytime soon, but they’re a team known across the land.

Elgin may not get the piece of paper and wee party that comes with being named an official city as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

But it’s still a community that punches above its weight on the world stage with celebrated exports, which makes it a hometown to be proud of.

David Mackay is a Live News team leader for the Press & Journal. He lives in Elgin and is quite fond of it. 

Is Elgin a city? We dive into the archives to try and solve the question once and for all

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]