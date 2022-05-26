Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Johnson: Exam stress can leave children feeling like they’re not good enough

By Paul Johnson
May 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 11:52 am
Many young people can find the pressure of exams and studying extremely stressful (Photo: arrowsmith2/Shutterstock)
National and Higher exams are taking place right now across Scotland, and exam stress is affecting many children.

A return to learning normality in August and September has seen Childline provide more support to anxious students, as end-of-year tests loomed on the horizon.

In the year between April 2021 and March 2022, Childline practitioners delivered 1,734 counselling sessions to children and young people across Scotland and the rest of the UK with concerns about exam stress and revision, which is a 62% rise on the previous year.

Exams can feel like a lot of pressure. Children may need certain grades for a college or university course or a job, and they might be putting lots of pressure on themselves. It can seem scary to talk about stress or anxiety, both for children and their parents who are trying to help. But there are ways you can help your child to cope.

When any of us feel anxious, we can start thinking things like “I can’t do this” and “I’m going to fail”. We know it can be difficult to think otherwise, but replacing these negative statements with positive thoughts such as “this is just anxiety, it can’t harm me” can help your child to relax more.

We’re in the midst of exam season right now in Scotland (Photo: panitanphoto/Shutterstock)

Encouraging them to be honest about how they feel can help, as well as suggesting they think about other ways they can get support if they are worried about telling someone. They can also always talk to us here at Childline.

Dealing with stress and anxiety during exams can be tough

It’s natural for young people to compete with their friends as it can keep them motivated. But it can also make them feel like they aren’t good enough, especially on social media.

Suggest to your child to keep a list of the exam revision they have done, as this is a good way for them to see how much they are achieving.

Dealing with stress and anxiety during exam time can be incredibly tough for children, but parents and carers can help by reassuring them that they are there to listen to what kids might be feeling, and to help them to take the time to think about what to do next.

There are lots of places young people can get support, including the Childline website, where they can find advice on dealing with exam stress, visit our message boards, or even use an art box to draw through what they want to happen and look at potential next steps.

Childline is here for every child and young person, and our specially-trained counsellors are also ready 24/7 to discuss exam worries and other concerns free on 0800 1111 or at childline.org.uk.

Our helpline is also available to offer guidance and support to parents and carers on 0808 800 5000, or you can email help@nspcc.org.uk.

Paul Johnson is Childline team manager for Aberdeen

