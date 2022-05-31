Scott Begbie: Let’s enjoy the Jubilee – then talk about ending the monarchy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: Let’s enjoy the Jubilee – then talk about ending the monarchy

By Scott Begbie
May 31, 2022, 11:45 am
After all the flag-waving this weekend, can we start talking about whether we need a monarchy in the 21st century? (Photo: Phil Jones/Shutterstock)
You know you’re getting old when your milestones are no longer the years going past, but the Royal Jubilees you’ve seen come and go.

That’s me ignored the Silver shenanigans, the Golden gubbins, the Diamond debacle, and now I can turn a blind eye to the Platinum platitudes. Although, it might be hard to dodge all the jingoistic flag-waving and obsequious toadying that is going to engulf us over the long bank holiday weekend.

Now, before we go any further, allow me to say I have the utmost respect for Queen Elizabeth. She’s delivered 70 years of unstinting service to a calling, and a cause she clearly believes in with all her heart and soul.

As a historical figure, she has been the pivot of truly world-changing and momentous events and, for that, she deserves to be celebrated and thanked.

My objection to monarchy isn’t around the person, but the institution. We shouldn’t be bigging up a relic of feudalism that sits festering in the middle of our society in the 21st century.

The Queen deserves our respect for 70 years of unstinting service (Photo: Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

As long as we have a monarchy, we are perpetuating the myth that some people are better than others by sheer dint of birth. That, somehow, this person deserves to be kowtowed to and worshipped because of who their dad was.

It’s the absolute essence and justification of all the entitlement and privilege of the class system that still riddles our country.

Class division sits at the heart of government

Now, once upon a time, you could have been forgiven for thinking the influence of class was diminishing in the United Kingdom; that we were becoming more of a meritocracy, less of a society being run by an old boys’ network.

But, one look at Westminster these days will tell you that class division still sits at the heart of government, and is getting worse by the day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended prestigious and expensive educational institutions, Eton and Oxford (Photo: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire)

And it isn’t going to get any better, as long as we have dimwits hitching insane ideas up to Jubilee celebrations – like the return of imperial measurements. It is a preposterous and staggeringly stupid idea that riffs off some nostalgic view of the British Empire as a good thing.

What next? The return of workhouses? Actually, I shouldn’t joke. It could become Tory policy before you know it, and there are chumps who would vote for it as a good idea.

Monarchy perpetuates exceptionalism

This is not to suggest our current parlous state of affairs is the Queen’s fault. I have little doubt Her Maj has more sympathy and concern for ordinary people than her current government does.

But, the existence of monarchy perpetuates the exceptionalism which allows the likes of Boris Johnson and his well-heeled gang to believe they are above the rules and laws the oiks must follow.

Can we please have a grown-up conversation about ending the anachronism that is monarchy?

Our society should – and must – be built on democratic principles of equality and opportunity for all, regardless of their background. One where you can be whatever you want by dint of your own talent and hard work. That no door is closed to you.

That cannot happen as long as we have a royal family to fawn over.

So, by all means, enjoy the long weekend of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee. But, after that, can we please have a grown-up conversation about ending the anachronism that is monarchy, and start moving towards being a modern and grown-up society?

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

