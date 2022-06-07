Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Danielle Rowley: It’s time Scotland treated mental wellbeing support as a human right

By Danielle Rowley
June 7, 2022, 6:00 am
The ongoing Covid pandemic and cost of living crisis have taken their toll on mental health (Photo: SewCream/Shutterstock)
The ongoing Covid pandemic and cost of living crisis have taken their toll on mental health (Photo: SewCream/Shutterstock)

A crisis can unfold at any hour.

Moments in time when we need someone to turn to for a kind voice or a non-judgemental ear. Small talk may often be enough to make someone feel less alone, and can have an enormous impact during those points of struggle that can affect any one of us.

That has been Samaritans’ raison d’être for almost 70 years; to offer that trusted listening space on the phone, responding to letters or, increasingly, chatting online. Our goal is to ensure fewer lives are lost to suicide by being there to listen 24/7, in a variety of ways, to suit different people.

As well as support in those moments of need, we have grown to work towards a vision of ensuring fewer people reach crisis point, with hope that, in time, fewer people will need to ring our helpline.

As influencing manager, I am privileged to be part of our wider work in preventing suicide in Scotland. By sharing our experience, our research and our voice, working hand in hand with people at every step of the way, we hope to shape national discussion and policy on suicide, to help save more lives.

Working towards a more compassionate and caring society

We know our services and our voice have rarely been more vital. The personal challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic are not yet over. Economic uncertainty has added fresh worries for many.

The conversation around mental health has grown louder, with greater recognition of its causes and impacts

Likewise, a cost of living crisis, structural inequality, poverty, isolation in rural areas, and obstacles to accessing support are all factors that may fuel poor mental and physical health.

We must do more to respond to these growing problems. That is what we are pledging in our new Scottish Strategic Delivery Plan, which is launched this week. Positive mental wellbeing and support when it is needed should be a human right. We commit to working towards a Scotland where it is accessible for all.

That means removing barriers, reaching out, listening to the voices of those with experience of distress and suicide, and ensuring those voices are heard by people with the power to make change. The conversation around mental health has grown louder, with greater recognition of its causes and impacts.

Through our volunteers, Samaritans is embedded within our communities pushing for lasting change, working with partners and offering a challenging but constructive viewpoint. We need others to help us reach more people, and to spread the message that it’s OK to reach out.

Together, we can build a compassionate and caring society where no one must face their struggles alone.

Danielle Rowley is influencing manager at Samaritans Scotland and a former MP

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]