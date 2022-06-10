Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Ryan Crighton: Green freeport would save north-east and accelerate journey to net zero

By Ryan Crighton
June 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Will Aberdeen have a post-oil and gas green energy renaissance? (Photo: mairu10/Shutterstock)
Will Aberdeen have a post-oil and gas green energy renaissance? (Photo: mairu10/Shutterstock)

Just over 50 years ago, a denim-clad American wearing cowboy boots strode into the Commodore Hotel in Stonehaven.

He took off his Stetson hat, shook the hand of the owner and said he understood it was a new hotel with en suite facilities in all the bedrooms which, in 1970, was unusual.

He asked how many rooms there were, was told 40, and then – to the astonishment of the hotelier (a young Stewart Spence) – he asked to book 20 of them. Not for a night, not for a week, but for six months – and that he would pay upfront, by banker’s draft.

Nobody knew it at the time, but it was the start of Scotland’s North Sea oil boom. Following this gentleman to the north-east were three drilling rigs from the Gulf of Mexico.

Since that day, this region has been the custodian of the UK’s world-leading energy sector.

Our North Sea pioneers, pulled from all corners of the globe, conquered the steepest challenges and pushed engineering to its limits to create one of the greatest success stories in Britain’s long industrial history. Their legacy is a region of entrepreneurs, problem-solvers and a world class supply chain.

But, as the sun begins to set on the oil and gas titans dotted along out coastal horizon, this region sits on the cusp of two futures: one where a UK economic powerhouse is sent into decline, and the expertise built up over half a century is lost; or one where the next generation of pioneers lead a green energy revolution which delivers prosperity and energy security to us all.

30,000 jobs and £7.5 billion

Earlier this year, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she wanted to see the north-east repositioned as the net zero capital of Europe. Today, an extraordinary coalition of port operators, businesses, local authorities and academia are launching a joint bid to make that vision a reality, if they can secure Sturgeon’s support, and that of the UK Government.

The North East of Scotland Green Freeport Bid – led by the Port of Aberdeen, Peterhead Port Authority, Aberdeen International Airport, and the region’s two councils – will deliver 30,000 jobs across the tax sites, and generate £7.5 billion for the regional economy.

Scotland’s renewable energy sector is already growing rapidly (Photo: SSE)

The package of tax incentives on offer will usher in a new era of investment, innovation, regeneration and opportunity for this region. And, above all else, it will help deliver, at pace, the interventions the UK needs to tackle the climate emergency.

These include delivering an integrated energy cluster focused on the delivery of net zero, with manufacturing and subsea engineering clusters to maximise economic benefit from Scotland’s rapidly-growing offshore wind and hydrogen sectors.

It will also accelerate the delivery of Acorn, Scotland’s only carbon capture project, and establish Europe’s largest direct air capture facility on the Buchan coast.

Unite over North Sea to benefit entire UK

Those who will deliver this new energy revolution are not jetting in wearing Stetson hats; many already live among us, thanks to our oil and gas industry. But, they know the clock is ticking.

We have so much to gain by working together – and it is mission critical for this region that private enterprise also supports the bid

The fusion of green freeport status with a region famed for its resilience, adaptability and pioneering entrepreneurial spirit would deliver a prosperous new chapter in our industrial story. One which, quite literally, could help us change the world.

Debate over the future of the North Sea has caused division (Photo: TwiXteR/Shutterstock)

And while the future of the North Sea has been the source of much political division, this ambitious bid is something both our governments can unite behind and deliver for the benefit of the north-east, Scotland, and the whole United Kingdom.

We have so much to gain by working together – and it is mission critical for this region that private enterprise also supports the bid.

So, let’s back a North East of Scotland freeport, let’s accelerate our journey to net zero, and let’s anchor the world’s leading energy companies and talent right here in the UK for another 50 years and more.

Ryan Crighton is policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]