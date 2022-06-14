Liam Yule: Lockdown is over but some Scots feel more isolated than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Yule: Lockdown is over but some Scots feel more isolated than ever

By Liam Yule
June 14, 2022, 6:00 am
There are many reasons as to why someone might feel isolated and alone (Photo: Ken stocker/Shutterstock)
There’s no denying that the last two and a half years have been tough on us all.

Life as we knew it changed and, although in many ways we’re now back to “normal”, we continue to feel the impact.

Working for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) as part of the suicide prevention team, much of my work relies heavily on having face-to-face contact with people.

Pre-pandemic, we were out and about meeting and speaking to people all the time, and there really is no substitute for that personal contact. So, adapting our work to a world where we suddenly had to remain two metres apart was incredibly challenging. How could we spread the message that talking about suicide is important when we were all living in complete isolation from one another?

Something we were encouraged by, however, was how many people told us about little acts of kindness, moments of community spirit and camaraderie, of caring and looking out for one another. Suddenly, neighbours who had lived a wall apart without much more than a word to one another were offering to help out with shopping, or chatting about their day in the garden.

In a strange way, we were all united in being isolated, so, for the first time, no one had to feel like they were the only one who was on their own.

Spark the turning point

Recently, my colleagues and I have returned to face-to-face work, and I can’t help but feel that the aftermath of lockdowns has left many in our society feeling more isolated than ever.

If you think someone in your life might be struggling, please do remember that sense of togetherness

We know that loneliness can be a huge contributing factor to suicidal thoughts. We also know that the cost of living crisis is having an increasingly detrimental impact on mental health, and that men in particular are struggling with things like relationship breakdowns, unemployment, and debt. So, while we may be seeing light at the end of tunnel in terms of the pandemic, these are incredibly hard times for many.

Suicide prevention is undoubtedly complex and, of course, there’s no quick fix. But, so often, people talk to us about their “turning point” – that moment where they decided that their life was worth living. Most of the time it’s because of something really simple, like a friend, neighbour or colleague asking them how they are and taking the time to really listen to their response.

So, regardless of how “normal” your own life is again, let’s continue the conversations we started during the pandemic.

And, if you think someone in your life might be struggling, please do remember that sense of togetherness we garnered during lockdowns, and ask them about it. You could just spark that turning point moment for them.

Liam Yule is north-east Scotland suicide prevention lead for SAMH

