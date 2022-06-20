Siobhan Smith: Hybrid working lets us have our pre-pandemic cake and eat it too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Siobhan Smith: Hybrid working lets us have our pre-pandemic cake and eat it too

By Siobhan Smith
June 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 11:56 am
Flexible working arrangements are great for the majority of us - but having an office to go to can make a positive difference (Photo: DiMedia/Shutterstock)
Flexible working arrangements are great for the majority of us - but having an office to go to can make a positive difference (Photo: DiMedia/Shutterstock)

“Does anyone else just feel very… weird at the moment?

“I feel like I’m waiting for something to happen, or for something to change, but actually everything is kind of back to ‘normal’ and I’ve just forgotten how to live my life.”

I tweeted this back in autumn 2021. And, now, over six months later – despite the scrapping of practically all Covid rules – I feel exactly the same.

As someone who has had Covid twice, I feel as though my life should be what it was pre-pandemic. I’ve had the virus. It wasn’t pleasant, but I survived. I’m fully vaxxed. Chances are, if I get it again, I’ll be OK.

Of course, for those who are vulnerable or immunocompromised, things aren’t as simple as that. I appreciate that the ability to return to “normal” without worrying too much about the consequences of getting ill is a privilege.

Who knows how anyone will fare if they are infected, or reinfected, given recent reports that a new variant is driving a third wave of the virus?

However, I think that this huge pause in our lives has taken its toll in lots of other, less expected ways than getting sick. I don’t think I’m alone in almost forgetting what life felt like “before”. At least, surely I can’t be. Anyone?

We’re ‘back to normal’ but still spending much more time at home

I now spend most days alone, working from home rather than in the busy office I have been used to my whole adult life. I’m very grateful for it and, in my opinion, flexible or hybrid working is one of the best things to come out of the pandemic. However, there’s no getting away from the fact that it has cut my daily human interaction drastically.

I have fewer plans than I used to. Maybe it’s because, over the course of the pandemic, most of my friends turned from 33 to 35, and we got used to doing less? Or maybe it’s because I’m always at home, and it seems more of an effort to take myself out of the house after finishing work than it did to go somewhere from the office.

The weeks go by quickly and, every now again, I get a jolt of panic over how much time I spend in the house.

Our homes have become our offices (Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

I’ve been rationalising how I’m feeling – my lack of socialising, my feeling of malaise – by reassuring myself that this has been a Very Weird Time, and that something will change soon. But… what? Restrictions have lifted. Nothing more is due to change.

Really, I think a lot of how I’m feeling stems from the changes to my working environment.

Hybrid working is the best of both worlds for most

I’m grateful for the opportunity to work flexibly, and at home – particularly in times of escalating travel costs. I just wish I could be a bit better at figuring out a balance between time spent inside and outside the house.

I recently turned down a job offer from a company who got rid of their office during the pandemic and are now working exclusively from home

My current life doesn’t feel quite like the life I know and love. I’m a sociable creature; an extroverted introvert. I do appreciate alone time and need to recharge – but I come alive when in the company of others.

I work as a TV producer and freelance journalist and, just the other week, I went into a TV production office for a meeting – for the first time in over two years. I felt anxious beforehand but, as soon as I went in there, I felt more myself than I had all month. It made me realise that, for me, having the option of an office to work in is important.

Travelling to an office a few days a week and working from home on the other days is known as hybrid working (Photo: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)

I recently turned down a job offer from a company who got rid of their office during the pandemic and are now working exclusively from home. While, for many, this is the dream I’ve come to realise that it’s not what I need.

For the sake of my mental health and unwelcome hermit tendencies, I think the hybrid setup is what I need – and I’m not alone.

A recent survey found that over half of British workers favoured the option to work between an office and their homes. And, a brand new study has found that Scottish organisations and employees are embracing hybrid work more than anywhere else in the UK.

For those who it suits and is feasible for, I absolutely think full-time remote working should be an option. But, for me – and, it would seem, many others – the option to go into an office when needed may just be what I need to make me feel part of the real world again. I hope it will go some way towards helping me get my “pre-pandemic” life back.

Siobhan Smith is a freelance journalist and TV development executive

Read more by Siobhan Smith

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]