Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Gail Sayles: Staying in the know about technology is key to keeping kids safe

By Gail Sayles
July 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Many of today's popular video games encourage online interaction with strangers (Photo: Pazargic Liviu/Shutterstock)
Many of today's popular video games encourage online interaction with strangers (Photo: Pazargic Liviu/Shutterstock)

It can be understandably hard for parents and carers to keep up with the latest online technology, because it’s changing so fast. But, it’s something that children and young people are dealing with every day.

There’s a few news stories about the metaverse being the next big development in internet technology. It’s important for adults to know exactly what it is, and the benefits and risks it could pose to children and young people.

The metaverse is an online environment where users can take part in day-to-day activities, which they might already enjoy offline or in the “real world”. For example, people can go shopping in the metaverse, watch a film at a virtual cinema, or have a virtual dinner with friends. Some experts have referred to it as a “3D internet”.

Companies use technology to allow people to access the metaverse using a headset. This creates a more immersive “real-life experience”, for shopping online or using social media accounts.

We’re already seeing tech companies experiment with the metaverse. Facebook recently changed its name to Meta, and launched a new, virtual reality platform called Horizon Worlds in the US. Virtual reality has been popular in the gaming industry for a few years. Platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite already use online gaming environments that can be accessed using a headset.

Children could be at risk in digital environments

One of the NSPCC’s top concerns for the metaverse is that there is no age assurance on the virtual platform, so anyone can go online and pretend to be younger or older than they really are. This makes it easier for children to access inappropriate material or digital environments where they could be at risk, and easier for online offenders to groom, bully or abuse children.

When it comes to ensuring your child is safe on the internet, talking with them regularly means they will feel relaxed about telling you about their “online” life. This way, if they do have any worries, they will be more likely to speak to you about it.

You can also ask them who your kids are talking to online. If it’s people they don’t know in real life, try not to get angry, just remind them that not everyone online is who they say they are. Stress that they should never arrange to meet up with someone they met online without telling you first.

Using parental controls and keeping gaming devices and computers in family spaces will also help to keep young people safe.

For more information and advice, visit our website. If you are concerned about a child, contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000, or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or go to childline.org.uk about any worries or concerns.

Gail Sayles is local campaigns manager for NSPCC Scotland

Gail Sayles: Have a plan to ensure your child is ready to be left at home alone

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]