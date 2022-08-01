Neil Alexander: Proposed whisky tax would hit Moray hard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Alexander: Proposed whisky tax would hit Moray hard

By Neil Alexander
August 1, 2022, 11:45 am
The SNP Conference in October is proposing a new tax on whisky.
Scotland’s national drink could soon cost more per dram.

As someone who does enjoy the occasional tipple, I’ll admit I’m biased but, nonetheless, I am very concerned for the impact this will have in my local area.

The SNP Conference in October is proposing a new tax on whisky, to “mitigate the impact of this cost of living crisis”. This would not only harm Scotland’s booming whisky industry but, closer to home in Moray, this will have direct consequences.

The Scottish whisky trade is one of our biggest assets in Scotland, with exports worth £4.51 billion in 2021.

To Moray, whisky is a key part of the barrel in our local economy. You don’t need to look far to see a distillery across our area, with the council listing 16 across the region. Every time I drive home from visiting friends and family, I am greeted by the sights of multiple distilleries. Elgin, and Moray are the home of Scottish whisky.

Whisky tax would hit Moray hard

The whisky levy motion has been penned by the Glasgow Southside branch of the SNP – Nicola Sturgeon’s own. How can a Scottish first minister not understand how important this trade is to us in Moray? Or has she turned a blind eye?

The tax may be presented as a consequence of the Tory-led cost of living crisis but, in real terms, it could mean Moray is hit even harder than other places. Distilleries would suffer the cost, and that could in turn impact local jobs.

And what about one of the biggest events in our calendar? The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival. If the price per drink goes up, that could have a knock-on effect on the cost to host an event like this, and the number of tourists visiting our area could drop.

There are far too many uncertainties and possible impacts for introducing this new whisky tax. The proposal should be scrapped before it ferments.

It’s just common-sense economics. If you take a massively exported product which is already highly taxed and tax it higher, it will impact your international exports as well as damage the local economies that have a great many jobs in the industry.

The levy proposal talks of a plan to “engage with all stakeholders”, but I can’t imagine a single distillery will nod happily at higher costs on their bottles.

As convener of the Moray Lib Dems, I am totally opposed to this unfair tax on the dram. It would hurt Moray, and we – and our local industries – deserve better.

Neil Alexander is a Liberal Democrat, a member of the Scottish Executive Committee for the Lib Dems, and a community councillor for Elgin

