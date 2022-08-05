Euan McColm: Truss’ remarks on Sturgeon are not an attack on all Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

Euan McColm: Truss’ remarks on Sturgeon are not an attack on all Scots

By Euan McColm
August 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Liz Truss speaking at the All Nations Centre in Cardiff as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)
Liz Truss speaking at the All Nations Centre in Cardiff as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Of course, it was a stupid thing to say.

When Liz Truss, current favourite to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, was asked during a hustings event earlier this week how she would deal with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s demand for a second independence referendum, she went in studs-up.

The best thing to do with Sturgeon, said Truss, was to ignore her. The First Minister was nothing more than an attention seeker.

The ageing duffers at the event applauded this response but it hardly helped the cause of those who oppose Scottish independence, did it?

In fact – and this was entirely predictable – all Truss truly achieved was to give nationalists something to complain about. And, boy, did they make the most of this opportunity.

Appearing on the BBC, deputy first minister John Swinney explained, sorrowfully, that Scottish voters would be “absolutely horrified” by these obnoxious remarks. Truss, explained Swinney, had fundamentally undermined her own argument that Scotland was a valued part of the UK.

Many people, added Swinney, would feel insulted by what Truss had said.

All politicians are attention seekers

This was a theme developed by a number of SNP politicians who spent much of the day on media both traditional and social explaining that Truss had displayed nothing but contempt for Scotland.

This was classic stuff from a party that excels when it comes to generating grievance. Outrage is the fuel that keeps the SNP motor running, after all.

Let’s be honest, though. Sturgeon is an attention seeker. All politicians are. In fact, being an attention seeker counts among the qualities necessary for anyone to enter – and then succeed within – the world of politics.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking at a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh. (Photo: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire)

Liz Truss is currently cavorting around the country telling us that only she has the skills to lead the UK through difficult times. If that is not what we might legitimately describe as attention seeking behaviour, then I’m afraid words have lost all meaning.

So, let’s treat that particular accusation as the – not terribly impressive – stuff of political pugilism.

Nicola Sturgeon is not Scotland

More interesting – and troubling – is the weird idea that a political attack on Sturgeon is somehow an attack on all Scots.

Sure, the nationalist mindset might encourage this sort of thinking but it is entirely possible – let me assure you – to choose not to feel offended.

We are not obliged to be horrified just because John Swinney says we are.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire)

Truss may well feel contempt for Scotland but her remarks about Sturgeon don’t support that charge. Nicola Sturgeon, after all, is not Scotland.

The SNP might wish Liz Truss’s remarks to be the catalyst for increased support for the break-up of the UK but I suspect a great many Scots will have heard her doing nothing more than defending the majority view that independence would be a costly mistake.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers.

Read more by Euan McColm

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]