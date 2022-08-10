Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek Uchman: An allotment could change your life – and we need more of them

By Derek Uchman
August 10, 2022, 11:45 am
Unsurprisingly, vegetables you grow yourself taste much better than those sold in supermarkets (Photo: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock)

I don’t say this lightly: allotments can change your life.

And not just in the obsessive-compulsive way other hobbies do (although they can do that too).

What I mean is that having an allotment can make you healthier, improve your mental wellbeing, change your attitude to the way you eat, and make you fitter. The effects go way beyond weeding for a few hours, and taking home some cheap veg.

This week is National Allotment Week, so let me share a few thoughts on the benefits of growing your own grub.

Since sticking a spade in the ground over a decade ago, I haven’t been to the doctor (apart from that time I fell over drunk and hurt my leg), and haven’t had a cold for more than eight years (although I didn’t escape Covid).

So, what do I put it down to? Is it the exercise? The quality of the food? Or simply just being outside in the fresh air? Could it even be coincidence? I have no idea. But, I feel something is working.

Pushing 60, I’m healthier, have more energy and am happier than I was 20 years ago.

Better flavour made me an obsessive grower

There is something else to consider. The food is far, far tastier that the chemically-enhanced produce you buy in supermarkets. I know this is one of the boring things that allotmenteers always point out, but it’s true, and can’t be stressed enough.

A fully ripe tomato picked from the vine and eaten straight away is full of a complex sweetness and flavour that makes commercial produce taste like pellets of turgid water. And that’s not surprising.

Supermarkets, when sourcing food, don’t primarily focus on how good it tastes. They want it grown quickly and at the right price point. Flavour takes a back seat.

It is flavour, rather than health benefits, which made me an obsessive grower. Once I realised that this is how food should (and used to) taste, I started to expand out of the allotment.

Derek took up beekeeping after he got his allotment

I began beekeeping, and now have 12 hives, which, at the moment, are up the glens making heather honey. I bought a greenhouse for my garden to grow tomatoes, chillis, grapes and herbs. Then I got some free-range, organic hens which produce eggs with proper yolks. I also started brewing beer, baking bread and fermenting sauerkraut.

Each step justified itself when it came to quality.

My only failure was making wine. I haven’t given up on it yet but, in the meantime, it is still shop-bought.

Even the kids, who were teenagers when I started this, could immediately see and taste the benefits, and they’ve all grown up with a keen passion for food and its role in health.

Badger your council for allotment space

Hopefully I’ve persuaded some of you of the benefits of growing your own. It really is a no-brainer, especially with the cost of living crisis. The only thing that you’ll need (apart from a plot, of course) is lots of time, commitment and willingness to put in some hard work.

You can start growing veg just about anywhere – in your garden, on your balcony, or even on your windowsill

Now, for the bad news. Allotments are rarer than the teeth on my hens. My plot is one of eight, and none have changed hands over the last four years. Yet, every week I receive an email from someone inquiring if there are any available. There could easily be a waiting list of 50 to 60 people, but it has been closed due to oversubscription.

Slopefield Allotments in Aberdeen
The patchwork of plots at Slopefield Allotments in Aberdeen (Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)

The Scottish Government asked councils a few years ago to source allotments for the public. A great noise was made by local government, but progress since has been painfully slow.

If you want an allotment, and can’t get one, badger your council. Tell them to get a move on. Ask them why it is taking so long, especially when the cost of food is rising so quickly.

In the meantime, you can start growing veg just about anywhere – in your garden, on your balcony, or even on your windowsill.

Give it a go. It may just change your life. And make you healthier. And happier.

Derek Uchman is assistant group head of production for DC Thomson

