Carla Smith: Bedford Road footbridge mural project truly reflects vibrant local community

By Carla Smith
August 10, 2022, 11:45 am
A sunny section of the Bedford Road footbridge mural (Photo: This Is Not By Chance collective)
Friends since the start of our time at Gray’s School of Art, our collective was really born from the challenges of Covid.

Our first project as a collective was finding a digital way to exhibit our work. This was a huge learning curve, but really allowed us to work and learn together.

Since then, we have continued to support each other and take on projects together. Working on a physical exhibition at Copper and Grey on Chapel Street, creating work for a charity auction, and even making T-shirts together.

Our collective is made up of six individuals, with each member contributing strong skills in many areas. This is one of the things that really helps us to succeed in projects, as we are able to play to each of our strengths.

As a collective, we care strongly about the ways that art can be used to inspire and support. This is at the core of all the work we do, and is the reason we were so excited about working on the mural for the Bedford Road footbridge.

When we were first approached regarding this project, we knew that it would require focus to manage, especially as we were completing our final year at Gray’s. However, as most existing large-scale murals were closer to the centre of Aberdeen, we were all very passionate about working on a project within this area.

Designing a mural to reflect the community

Our intention from the beginning was that this mural would be a warm and welcoming feature for the area, and would reflect the community.

To make this possible, we hosted workshops at Froghall Community Centre, where we invited people to come along and chat to us, sharing their opinions and thoughts through words and drawings. These workshops were very formative, as they allowed us to connect with locals and hear stories about their personal connection to the area.

Part of the Bedford Road footbridge mural (Photo: This Is Not By Chance collective)

We also made worksheets which were kindly completed by pupils at Sunnybank Primary. These worksheets centred around the questions: “What is your favourite memory where you live?” and: “How do you feel about your area?”

We are so thankful to the pupils for sharing their wonderful thoughts and feelings, and hope that they can see their drawings and sentiments reflected within the design.

Adapting the drawings from pupils, the bridge now features the wheel from Codona’s, lots of wildlife, and even Sunnybank school itself, amongst other things. These completed worksheets brought all of us so much joy as we read through them.

Every response was creative fuel

Being able to receive input from as many people as possible within the area was very important to us. Alongside the workshops and worksheets, posters were placed on the bridge and in areas nearby, with contact details and a QR code questionnaire.

Being able to share the experience of the design coming to life around us was really special, and it was very encouraging to hear happy reactions

We received a lot of amazing responses and really began to understand the diversity and character within the community.

Every response was used as creative fuel for our design. The colours we used, animals and flowers in the design were all generated through the community responses. The design even features a little bouncing blue ball in loving memory of Dumbo the dog.

The members of the This Is Not By Chance art collective. From left to right: Katie Taylor, Erin Donaldson, Carla Smith, Phoebe Mackie, Erin Jarrett, Georgia Walker (Photo: This Is Not By Chance collective)

We loved meeting so many people while we were on-site completing the mural. Being able to share the experience of the design coming to life around us was really special, and it was very encouraging to hear happy reactions as the bridge became a colourful and joyous landmark.

With a railway line running through the design, local buildings featured, and hidden creatures for adults and children alike to search for, we hope that the bridge brings as much happiness to others as it does to us.

Inspiring future projects

We were very grateful for the support of St Machar Academy, who worked with us to create a volunteering opportunity for pupils who helped us complete the mural. Through this, we were able to have some very meaningful conversations about what it means to pursue careers in art, and share what we have learned along the way so far.

Since the footbridge has been open, it has been incredibly rewarding to witness public interaction with it. To see them smile and point out details is amazing, and we have been told that people are specifically visiting this area to see the bridge.

The footbridge on opening day. Left to right: Carla, Georgia, Geoff Goolnik and Rocco the dog (Photo: This Is Not By Chance collective)

This helps to enforce the positive benefits of this project. Not only does it create a joyous walkway, but it also builds footfall in the area, allowing for benefits to local businesses and creating reasons for more funded projects and community-engaged work within this area and others like it.

We hope that this will inspire other projects in the future, and we look forward to taking on more work ourselves which is as beneficial and rewarding.

Carla Smith is a member of art collective, This Is Not By Chance

