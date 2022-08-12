Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion

Anthony McKillop: An apprenticeship gave me the skills I needed for the industry I loved

By Anthony McKillop
August 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 1:59 pm
Anthony McKillop learned all parts of the business while undertaking a hospitality apprenticeship
Anthony McKillop learned all parts of the business while undertaking a hospitality apprenticeship

After working during the school holidays as a hotel porter, I knew that I wanted to pursue a career in hospitality.

So, when I was offered an apprenticeship at Douneside House by Tarland in 2019, I jumped at the chance.

I was 16 when I started at Douneside. I took up the apprenticeship straight out of school. When I first started, I was quiet and shy. But, moving around the departments and working with so many different guests, I have come out of my shell and am really enjoying myself. I never thought I could be this confident.

The masterclasses have been one of the best things. Even with Covid, they were taken online, so I didn’t miss out. I have also had the opportunity to present back to the next year’s apprenticeship intake. It made me realise how far I have come.

Hospitality Apprenticeship North East gives you a level of freedom in how you work through your apprenticeship, which has enhanced the whole experience. You get to work in more of the areas you are interested in and are supported to get the best out of them.

My apprenticeship, began in the food and beverage department, followed by housekeeping, the kitchen and reception. I love the variety, and it has made me more adaptable to different roles and departments.

It’s a very hands-on approach to learning, with lots of course content support. Possibly the most memorable days were the learning bites, where we visited different hospitality businesses for wine education and whisky distillery and tastings experience.

Unforgettable experiences

The highlight of the 18-month apprenticeship has been the learning journey to London, along with everyone else who graduated in 2022. The itinerary, which was arranged in partnership with the Institute of Hospitality, was designed to show us the key that we now possess to unlock our future hospitality careers.

We were treated to a visit to the Nyetimber winery, where they produce fine sparkling wines, as well as a fine dining lunch at the chef’s dining room at Podium in Mayfair, where our waiter was the restaurant manager.

Hands-on experience helps those undertaking an apprenticeship learn where their true passions lie within an industry

My working lunch doesn’t usually include sesame-cured salmon with compressed cucumber, tobiko, coriander oil and spring onion washed down with Pommery Brut Royal just as the starter! Or an intermediate course of a smoking teapot with coconut sorbet and passion fruit.

I’ll never forget our visit behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace with the chance to see the kitchens and how staff prepare for state banquets.

I have had the chance to understand how the hospitality industry works and was given the time to learn and build up my skills and knowledge

But it was the level of customer service offered by five-star, luxury hotel The Hari in Belgravia which impressed me the most. They call their approach “positive stalking”. It’s their way of creating a totally personalised trip for each guest.

They look through publicly available channels, such as social media or company websites, to find unique ways to enhance a guest’s stay. For one Harry Potter-mad child, they arranged a wand in the room, with a list of secret spells that the staff knew how to act out. It’s customer service on a totally different level.

University isn’t for everyone

The whole learning and training experience is also very inclusive and can be adapted to work with individual needs, interests, learning styles, and expectations.

I would most definitely recommend the apprenticeship to anyone. It was probably the best decision I have made, as I have had the chance to understand how the hospitality industry works and was given the time to learn and build up my skills and knowledge. I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

From fine dining to front of house, there are many different jobs within the hospitality sphere (Photo: Chester Hotel)

Many school leavers across the north-east will know that university is just not for them. A paid apprenticeship route – and Hospitality Apprenticeship North East pays the minimum wage for your age and not the much lower apprenticeship rate – gives you confidence and skills which, as a school pupil, you can’t imagine.

But, above all, it gives you employability in a sector which has so many roles front of house and behind the scenes here in the north-east and beyond.

Anthony McKillop recently graduated from Hospitality Apprenticeship North East

