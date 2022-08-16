Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murray Dawson: Digital radio multiplex licence will guarantee local communities a voice

By Murray Dawson
August 16, 2022, 11:45 am
ShmuFM's new licence can host 20 different stations, and will offer a platform for local broadcasters to flourish (Photo: Andrei_Diachenko/Shutterstock)
Many readers may well have heard of Station House Media Unit (shmu) as a result of our community radio station, shmuFM which launched on 99.8FM back in October 2007.

What people often don’t know is the scale and reach of the organisation, with an annual turnover of over £1 million, it employs 30 members of staff and delivers a broad range of services for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals and communities across the north-east.

A shining light, it’s at the forefront of community media in the UK (through radio and podcasting, TV and filmmaking, magazine and online journalism, and music), with visitors from around the world coming to find out more about the work.

Our recently redeveloped HQ in Woodside, Aberdeen is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our staff team, volunteers and supporters, who passionately believe in shmu and who contribute to its impact across the region.

The origins of the organisation started with a focus on video and filmmaking back in the late 1990s, supporting groups of young people in Woodside and Tillydrone to make films about topics that were important to them. More than 20 years later, the importance of supporting young people to find their voice and for that voice to be heard has never been so important.

Challenging the status quo

Issues including the climate, gender, and mental health and wellbeing are hugely important to us all but, all too often, the voices of young people and other underrepresented groups in the mainstream media are not heard or valued.

Our work focuses on celebrating our communities, not running them down

Our role as an organisation is to work alongside our communities to develop community-owned platforms and support individuals and groups to develop the right skills and confidence to populate those platforms – to explore, discuss, celebrate, and ultimately, to hold power to account.

A 26-hour radio marathon for charity at shmuFM (Photo: Jim Irvine)

You could argue that we are disruptors, challenging the status quo. Our work focuses on celebrating our communities, not running them down; championing the fantastic contribution that volunteers and community organisations make across the region, and tackling prevalent negative stereotypes.

Back in 2007, shmuFM became a new platform in the city, to broadcast a different kind of media – it was, and continues to be, the voice of our communities in Aberdeen.

We recently applied for and have been awarded a new, small-scale DAB radio multiplex licence for Aberdeen North from Ofcom. This will carry up to 20 different stations, and will provide a future for many existing broadcasters, as well as offering a platform where new local broadcasters can flourish.

Despite the challenges faced by the third sector over recent years, we have always and will continue to innovate and push boundaries, making the most of opportunities as they arise.

Murray Dawson is chief executive of Station House Media Unit (shmu)

‘My difficulties walking won’t stop me entertaining people with my own radio show’

