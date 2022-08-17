Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion: Hepatitis C is so stigmatised that I didn’t want to go on living

By Garry
August 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 7:54 pm
People with Hepatitis C still face unfair stigma that can be extremely isolating (Photo: Aonprom Photo/Shutterstock)
People with Hepatitis C still face unfair stigma that can be extremely isolating (Photo: Aonprom Photo/Shutterstock)

I was diagnosed with Hepatitis C around 2013.

I hadn’t been feeling well and I was living a chaotic lifestyle, using drugs and constantly in and out of hospital.

I was basically told I had Hepatitis C and that it would affect my liver, then sent out the door – there was no information or help about what to do next. It felt very hush-hush and stigmatising. It was horrendous; I felt down and depressed.

When I was diagnosed, a lot of stuff came up about the lifestyle I was leading and what I was putting on my family. You think: “I’m going to die anyway”, so you turn to drink and drugs.

I knew others who had Hepatitis C, we were in similar circles, and we all felt stigmatised against. There were a lot of myths about the virus – people said things like: “Don’t use the same toilet or toothbrush as someone with it.” People would cross the road to get away from you. They hear the phrase “blood borne virus” (BBV) and only focus on the word virus, so they think they can catch it from you.

I tried to end my life because I thought I was going to die anyway. Nobody told me that I could get treatment and live a full life.

Lack of information leads to stigma

I have been through treatment three times. I was also put on methadone, which makes you feel horrible, and then started on Buvidal injections, which helped me to think more clearly.

I am clean from drugs and alcohol and could not have done it without the help of my support worker from Waverley Care. I’m so much healthier, I eat better, and I don’t have a sore back all the time.

My support worker has done so much for me, helping me with food, gas and electricity. I also had to go through an alcohol detox and, if it wasn’t for them, I would have just gone back to drinking.

There is not enough information about Hepatitis C out there. When I was diagnosed, I was not told about the importance of using condoms and safe injecting sites. We aren’t giving people enough information about BBVs, which is what leads to stigma.

Make funding longer-term support a priority

We need to support groups like homeless people and intravenous drug users. Some countries have parks where you go through metal detectors and can safely inject. It ensures there are no used needles, so people aren’t injecting on the street. In one case, within six months of opening, their crime rate dropped.

Why does Scotland not take a leaf out of other countries’ books and set up safe injection sites? Currently people inject and leave their dirty needles on the street, and that’s what can spread Hepatitis C and HIV. We’re well behind other countries, and need to change.

Sharing or re-using syringes can transmit infections

In my opinion, aftercare is the most important thing. When I was finished treatment, I was offered a house and given cash to get the house done up.

As an ex-addict, if you get handed all that money, you will be tempted to spend it on other things. You need support for at least six months to a year.

Money could be used in better ways, for longer-term support – don’t just put people in a house without help

You think of the money they put into rehab, into the police, into the courts and social workers. This money could be used in better ways, for longer-term support – don’t just put people in a house without help.

We need more support workers who you can phone up and talk to when you are struggling. Without mine, I don’t think I would be here.

Many people still do not understand Hepatitis C, and that you can be treated and cured. Scotland should follow the examples of other places who are more advanced than us.

Garry lives in Glasgow and was previously a service user at charity Waverley Care. We have protected his identity for this article in order to avoid further stigma

NHS Grampian urging people to get tested for Hepatitis C

