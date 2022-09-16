Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Gillies: Blurred lines on free speech have caused police to lose their way

By Jamie Gillies
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 7:26 am
Police remove a protester ahead of the arrival of Prince Charles and Camilla Queen Consort (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Police action against anti-royalist protesters has come under the spotlight across the UK this week.

One demonstrator, arrested for holding an anti-monarchist sign, has now been charged with an offence and faces a hefty fine or even imprisonment.

This arrest followed an incident involving another protester, who was led away by police after holding up a placard bearing the phrase: “Not my King”. Another man, who shouted: “Who elected him?” at a procession honouring King Charles III – was also arrested, then de-arrested, by officers.

Concerned about these incidents, one barrister decided to go to a London gathering, hold up a large, blank piece of paper and see what happened. He was soon approached by an officer and asked for his details. After suggesting that he might write the words “not my king” on the paper, the officer told him not to do so, or he’d be arrested for being “offensive”.

Civil liberties groups in the UK are alarmed by these events. Ruth Smeeth, chief executive of Index on Censorship, described them as “deeply concerning”. And Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, stressed that officers have a “duty to protect people’s right to protest” as much as “facilitate people’s right to express support, sorrow, or pay their respects”.

I concur. The actions of some protesters are seen as disrespectful. As someone who admired the Queen, I thought the timing and nature of some protests was tasteless and immature. But this is beside the point. There has never been a democratic right not to be offended in the UK, and there cannot be such a right in a truly free society.

Where wrong calls have been made, apologies should be issued

Under various laws governing public order, police officers in the UK are empowered to arrest people who are inciting violence, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, causing genuine fear, alarm or distress in others, or risking serious disorder. Many fail to see how people holding anti-royalist signs reaches the threshold for police intervention.

As well as maintaining order and safety, police officers are duty-bound to uphold civil liberties – to act as a dispassionate presence, ensuring both safety and free speech. This isn’t an easy job, and I sympathise with officers. But their actions against some protesters seem heavy-handed. Where wrong calls have been made, apologies should be issued.

The actions of protesters were ill-judged, sure, and perhaps there was more to the arrests than has been reported. But, criminalising people simply for holding up signs would be a stain on our democracy, anchored in liberal ideals: free speech, free conscience, and free assembly.

Causing offence is not a legal offence

In my mind, the events of recent days are symptomatic of a wider malaise affecting civil liberties in the UK. Police forces have, for example, been censured for pursuing citizens over so-called “hate incidents”, where no crime has been committed but offence – real or perceived – has been taken.

The febrile political climate we inhabit today, and the intensely personal nature of certain societal debates, clouds police judgment

Drawing red lines in this area has never been easy, but it’s even less so in modern Britain. In a context where officers are asked to deal with the subjective – hurt feelings – and enforce increasingly politicised legislation, it’s no wonder that they are confusing conduct that is offensive but legal with conduct that constitutes an actual offence.

man assaulted elgin
Police in Scotland and across the wider UK have received criticism for how they handled anti-royalist protestors. Photo by Police Scotland

The febrile political climate we inhabit today, and the intensely personal nature of certain societal debates, clouds their judgment still further. It is left to the courts to correct errant decisions by the police. Thankfully, recent rulings on free speech and compelled speech show that the judiciary still values fundamental civil liberties.

There is a cognitive dissonance in our society when it comes to free speech, and other rights founded upon this “bulwark of liberty”. A re-examination and rediscovery of this vital freedom is required, for everyone’s benefit. We might not like what our neighbours say at times, but our progress as a society requires tolerating others’ right to speak.

Jamie Gillies is a campaigner and commentator based in the north-east of Scotland

Editor's Picks