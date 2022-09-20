Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health statistics

By Helen Murray Taylor
September 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 7:34 am
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)

Among the diverse events at this year’s WayWORD festival are two that have mental health at their core.

On September 23, I will be hosting a creative writing workshop, focused on writing about mental health. The following day, I’ll be discussing my new memoir, love lay down beside me and we wept.

After two years of Covid restrictions, I am thrilled to be taking part in in-person events again, although, to be honest, I am slightly nervous at the prospect.

It will be the first time I have spoken in public about my memoir. The book covers a period in my life when I was struggling badly with severe depression – I spent several months in a psychiatric ward, sectioned under the Mental Health Act – and it can be challenging to speak about certain episodes. But I won’t shy away from this challenge.

Sadly, my story is by no means unique. You only have to look at the latest data to see how poor the nation’s mental health is. However, it can be hard to see real people behind the numbers.

We can all play a part in mental health awareness

It wasn’t until I started talking about my own experiences and it prompted others to tell me about theirs that it really sank in just how many lives are affected. That is why I am so grateful to have the chance to talk at WayWORD.

The events are perfectly timed for the run-up to World Mental Health Day on October 10. Organised by the World Health Organization, it is an opportunity for all of us to play a part in mental health awareness.

Ideally, of course, we should be talking about our mental health all year round, but awareness days are useful because they act as a catalyst for conversations – conversations that can be used to share experiences or expertise, reduce stigma and discrimination (which act as barriers to people seeking the right care), or educate us about effective measures for guarding good mental health.

I wrote love lay down beside me and we wept to do more than simply tell my own story. It is my small contribution to the battle to end the stigma of mental illness. And, although the book covers some tough ground, it isn’t all doom and gloom. There quite a few laughs and a lot of love. Which is perhaps the best way of all to protect our mental health.

Helen Murray Taylor is an author and former doctor

