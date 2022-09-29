Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Lewis Ryder-Jones: Scotland’s paid and unpaid carers have been undervalued and overlooked for far too long

By Lewis Ryder-Jones
September 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scotland's carers are struggling and need help (Photo: AlessandroBiascioli/Shutterstock)
Scotland's carers are struggling and need help (Photo: AlessandroBiascioli/Shutterstock)

With the weather turning colder, the cost of living crisis – driven by rising energy bills – is at the forefront of the majority of minds right now.

For many, deciding whether or not to turn on the heating comes with a stark choice about what else they must sacrifice in order to afford to do so.

Yet, for people who provide care across Scotland, whether paid or unpaid, as well as those who experience care, such decisions about how to meet the basic costs of daily life are not new. Indeed, for many, the need to make sacrifices just to get by has long been their reality.

Lauded as heroes during the pandemic, the outpouring of thanks for those who care for others was a fleeting, and all too shallow, recognition of the vital role they play in our society. Ultimately, it has not yet resulted in the level of tangible support that people desperately need.

For many carers – both paid and unpaid – and many who experience care, the pressures and impacts of the pandemic are not over, and they are now being exacerbated by a cost crisis that is wreaking more havoc on household finances, while further undermining their wellbeing.

Across social care, childcare, and care for older people, services and the carers who deliver them are stretched to their very limit, and often well beyond.

Scotland needs a National Outcome on care

While a range of actions have been taken or planned in Scotland that may unlock progress, it is too slow, and those who rely on or provide care are paying the price. That’s why Oxfam Scotland, along with over 46 other organisations, are supporting “A Scotland that cares” – the campaign for a dedicated National Outcome on care. And we’re asking you to join us.

The Scottish Government says its 11 National Outcomes “describe the kind of Scotland it wants to create”. They include important goals like tackling poverty and ensuring the environment is protected. But, right now, care is all but missing.

Fortunately, we have a chance to change this. Holyrood is about to review its National Outcomes for the first time in five years. We believe that adding a new, dedicated National Outcome on care is essential, and that introducing this will drive new policy and spending action, while ensuring we transparently measure the level of progress achieved.

Pay is low and service costs are high

From research carried out during the pandemic, we already knew that over half of unpaid carers are unable to manage their monthly expenses, but a new report by One Parent Families Scotland now shows that rising financial pressures are causing misery for single parents, with three in five unable to pay the bills.

We must ensure Scotland works towards becoming a truly caring country

Meanwhile, despite the huge importance of their work, those employed in the care sector – whether in social care or childcare – are also often in roles with low pay and poor working conditions. Yet, at the same time, the cost of accessing these services is so high that people, often women, are locked out of paid work due to the necessity of caring responsibilities at home.

The Scottish Government should be doing more for carers (Photo: PA)

We must ensure Scotland works towards becoming a truly caring country. But we can’t do it alone. We need – carers need – your support for change.

That’s why we’re asking you to use your voice by sending a letter to the first minister, and the leader of every political party represented in the Scottish Parliament. They need to hear why fully valuing and investing in care is so important, and why this matters to you. Our dedicated campaign website makes it easy to add your voice in just a few clicks.

Together, we can show that Scotland cares.

Lewis Ryder-Jones is Oxfam’s advocacy advisor in Scotland

