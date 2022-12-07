Scott Crichton Styles: Some proposed city changes could be a ‘disaster-plan’ for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Crichton Styles: Some proposed city changes could be a ‘disaster-plan’ for Aberdeen

By Scott Crichton Styles
December 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 7, 2022, 8:00 am
The future of Aberdeen's beachfront is currently a hot topic of conversation (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
The future of Aberdeen's beachfront is currently a hot topic of conversation (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

Renovation and repurpose should be a key part of Aberdeen’s rejuvenation plan, writes lecturer Scott Crichton Styles, but it is currently lacking.

Aberdeen Council is currently considering a new masterplan.

It will cost millions and change the city centre forever. There is a real risk that changes could harm the city rather than enhance it, becoming a disaster-plan.

The first question that the council should ask is: will any new building provide a significant benefit that does not currently exist in the city? The second should be: is the new-build environmentally responsible?

The environmental impact of construction in new steel and concrete is significant. A key principle for using public money should be “refurbish and reuse wherever possible”, as that is both environmentally responsible and will help preserve Aberdeen’s architectural heritage.

Aberdeen is unique in that it is largely built of granite, a material that is almost indestructible. It is also inherently strong in terms of load-bearing. This means it is almost always possible to refurbish a granite building, and that refurbished building can last for far longer than any made of concrete and steel. A perfect example is the reuse of the iconic Marischal College building for the city’s administration.

There are two major proposals in the current masterplan which clearly fail both the enhancement and environmental criteria: the proposed replacement New Market building, and the proposed pier.

Proposed plans for a new Aberdeen market on the BHS and indoor market site on Union Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The replacement New Market is unnecessary. Aberdeen, like every other city, has a surplus of retail floorspace and acres of empty shops, both in the malls and on the street. This excess supply will only increase as retail goes online.

Whatever goes on that site, it certainly should not be retail space. Indeed, there is a strong case for leaving the site as a park or open-air performance space, and using the £50 million of funds earmarked for it on some other project.

Proposed pier offers no benefits, only harms

The proposed pier at the beach is a classic example of architects and planners wanting to make a bold statement without really giving proper thought to what the effects will be. A new pier offers no benefits only new harms.

This pier would be exposed to the full force of the North Sea storms, and the endless erosion of the waves. One doubts if such a pier would last 20 or 30 years

The Beach Boulevard already provides beautiful views out over the North Sea and across our magnificent, sandy beach. A new pier, far from enhancing that view, would obstruct it.

The environmental impact would also be significant, as it would prevent the shore from being used by bathers and surfers, harm wildlife, and, one suspects, the inner part would soon be clogged with rubbish, without the cleansing effect of the tide.

A new pier is part of the proposed rejuvenation plans for the beachfront area. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The disruptive construction process would see the beach turned into a building site for years. Furthermore, during frequent bad winter weather, health and safety rules would require that access to the pier be prevented.

This pier would be exposed to the full force of the North Sea storms, and the endless erosion of the waves. One doubts if such a pier would last 20 or 30 years, and one must seriously doubt if many visitors would come to see such an intrusive structure. Indeed, it would probably decrease visitor numbers.

Old ARI and St Mark’s must be repurposed

There are two iconic granite buildings which need new uses and are an important part of Aberdeen’s architectural heritage. The original 1840 Aberdeen Royal Infirmary building, designed by Archibald Simpson, at Woolmanhill, and St Mark’s Church (1892) on Rosemount viaduct, by A Marshall Mackenzie.

The old ARI building is the finest neoclassical building in Aberdeen. There were plans by a private developer to convert it into a hotel, but these have been abandoned, so the building needs a new use.

Woolmanhill Infirmary Building, pictured in 1974. Image: AJL

If the council were to buy the building, it could easily be adapted as an extension to the existing Art Gallery, which is located next door, to display the many paintings and museum objects currently lying unseen in storage.

With its magnificent portico and dome, modelled on St Paul’s Cathedral in London, and standing between the central library and His Majesty’s Theatre, St Mark’s was described by the Historic Buildings Council for Scotland as part of “the most distinguished grouping of major buildings in Aberdeen.” Less formally, this architectural trio led to the old Aberdonian joke about “Education, Salvation and Damnation”!

St Mark’s Church. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The Kirk has declared that St Mark’s is surplus to its requirements, but such an important building must be preserved by the city. It would be an ideal mid-sized concert hall for choirs, orchestras and folk groups, as well as stand-up comedians. It also has extensive halls underneath to provide a cafe and bar space and rehearsal space – changing the old joke into Education, Inspiration, Salvation!

If Woolmanhill was converted into an art space and St Mark’s into a performance space then, together with the existing Art Gallery and HMT, that part of Rosemount could be dubbed Aberdeen’s Arts Quarter, enhancing the city’s amenities while still being environmentally responsible.

Scott Crichton Styles is a senior lecturer in law at Aberdeen University

Editor's Picks

Most Commented