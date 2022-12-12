Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Struan Stevenson: Recycling isn’t a ‘get out of climate change free’ card

By Struan Stevenson
December 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Processing and recycling plastic still causes carbon emissions which are harmful to the environment (Image: Alba_alioth/Shutterstock)
Processing and recycling plastic still causes carbon emissions which are harmful to the environment (Image: Alba_alioth/Shutterstock)

Governments, corporations and individuals have a responsibility to reduce and reuse as well as recycle, writes Struan Stevenson.

We are still using too much plastic in our food packaging in Scotland.

Every year in the UK, over 2.2 million tonnes of plastic packaging enters the consumer market. On average, each person in Scotland produces around 400lbs of packaging waste annually. In fact, around 40% of all plastics and 50% of all paper produced are destined for packaging.

Some of the most widely used plastics are non-recyclable, while others complicate the recycling process. But, confronted with a large quantity of packaging materials, it is hard for consumers to know what do to.

The campaign group Rethink Plastic claims food and drink companies are the worst offenders for plastic pollution, with “Coca-Cola remaining consistently the world’s worst plastic polluter by a significant margin, followed by PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and Mondelez International”.

In England, the government is seeking to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste by the end of 2042. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and HM Treasury are seeking to “design out” packaging that is unnecessary or difficult to recycle. The Scottish Government should follow suit.

Big food and drink corporations create the most plastic pollution, according to campaigners (Image: Teerasak Ladnongk/Shutterstock)

Under UK-wide plans, producers will be responsible for the waste created by their products, and tasked with ensuring that more packaging is made recyclable or reusable. This will cut the volume currently sent to landfill or for incineration, and reduce litter on our streets, parks and beaches.

UK should follow EU’s example and set ambitious targets

In Brussels, the European Commission has caused uproar in the food and drink sector, proposing that 5% of wine bottles should be reused by 2030, and 15% by 2040.

Only 5% of plastic in packaging came from recycled sources in 2019, according to industry group Plastics Europe, and recyclers face an uphill battle to sell secondary materials in a market dominated by cheaper and higher-quality virgin plastic supplies. To tackle this, Brussels is expected to boost the demand for recycled plastic.

Reusing glass bottles would help towards reducing waste (Image: lightpoet/Shutterstock)

Despite Brexit, it is hoped that the UK will follow the EU’s example. The Westminster and Scottish Governments can either send a strong signal to the packaging industry, encouraging it to move towards waste-free and resource protection practices, or they can maintain the status quo, with business-as-usual wasteful practices.

Ambitious targets are necessary if we are to tackle this problem. Greater reuse will reduce energy and resource use, and lead to less waste and fewer CO2 emissions.

Although recycling is better for the environment than sending our rubbish to landfill, the process still creates carbon emissions

Although recycling is better for the environment than sending our rubbish to landfill, the process still creates carbon emissions. So, the best thing we can do is reduce the number of products we consume, and try to reuse what we already have.

Struan Stevenson was a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2014. He is an author, CEO of Scottish Business UK and a director of the European Bureau for Conservation and Development

