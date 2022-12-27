Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gemma Clark: Alleged profitable ‘abortion industry’ is a dangerous myth

By Gemma Clark
December 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 27, 2022, 9:49 am
A 40 Days for Life campaigner stands outside a women's health clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, in 2018 (Image: Rogelio V Solis/AP/Shutterstock)
A 40 Days for Life campaigner stands outside a women's health clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, in 2018 (Image: Rogelio V Solis/AP/Shutterstock)

Despite claims from opponents, no one is profiting from an ‘abortion industry’ in the UK, writes Gemma Clark.

The overturning of Roe v Wade in America (which ruled that the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to have an abortion) has had a ripple effect across the world.

Anti-abortionists have become emboldened, and abortion rights activists are working harder than ever to safeguard reproductive rights.

In the UK, some of the invigoration of the anti-abortion movement has manifested itself in the growing presence of protesters outside hospitals and clinics. Some demonstrators are using increasingly intimidating tactics, more commonly seen in America, such as filming patients and using voice amplification systems – as was the case outside Glasgow’s Sandyford clinic.

While battles for buffer zones and decriminalisation of abortion are fought in Scotland and across the wider UK, there is a related issue that is not being spoken about enough: the anti-abortion industry.

One of the most prominent organisers of clinic protests in the UK is 40 Days for Life, an international organisation, founded in Texas. This group makes frequent conspiratorial references to a so-called “abortion industry”, suggesting that abortion is all about profit, rather than essential healthcare.

The ‘anti-abortion industry’ is more profitable than the ‘abortion industry’

In the UK, most medical staff are paid by the NHS, and their salary is not affected by the kinds of treatment they administer. Shawn Carney, the CEO of 40 Days for Life, on the other hand, reportedly earns just shy of a quarter of a million US dollars per year.

Carney has also written several books for anti-abortion activists to purchase, and his organisation’s website describes him as a “best-selling author” and “one of the most sought-after pro-life speakers”. Clearly, he is profiting from the anti-abortion industry.

Aberdeen councillors have rejected calls for buffer zones - saying a national policy should be imposed instead. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen campaigners protest in support of buffer zones. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

And there is money to be made for UK-based anti-abortion organisations, too. Earlier this year, Vice News uncovered that the so-called Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) received a substantial American donation. SPUC has several paid staff members, and claims to visit one in 10 UK schools to spread its message to children.

Lawyers, too, benefit from the anti-abortion industry. Frequently, 40 Days for Life hires representation to fight legal battles around the world on behalf of supporters. The organisation is currently suing authorities in Westchester, New York, and recently told the BBC that it is prepared to sue the Scottish Government if it passes Gillian Mackay’s buffer zone bill.

Powerful groups and individuals stand to lose a lot of money if clinic buffer zone battles continue to be won around the world

There is no “abortion industry”, especially within the UK’s National Health Service. There are, however, powerful groups and individuals who stand to lose a lot of money if clinic buffer zone battles continue to be won around the world.

We must remember that this is a primary motivation of their wish to harass people – mostly women – who are simply accessing legal healthcare.

Gemma Clark is a teacher, abortion rights campaigner and local radio presenter

