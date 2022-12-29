Readers’ Letters: Life-saving operation on Christmas Eve gives hope for NHS

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – As a follow-up to the article on the front page of The P&J (October 6) and to finish the year on a more positive, uplifting note on our beloved NHS, I had a repeat requirement for the same emergency services on December 23, 24 and 25 and, whilst the delay in ambulance service has not improved (in fact, it has got worse), the handling of the 111 call process had greatly improved.

I actually had a doctor come to my aid and I would like to thank Dr Gordon from Auchterarder.

Having started the process at 9.15pm the previous evening, I arrived at ARI at 10.30am to emergency ward 208 then had a life-saving operation commence at 4.30pm on Saturday December 24.

I would like to thank all those in the emergency ward team 208, who all performed above the call of duty including the granting of a great, different Christmas Day experience and in particular to the surgical team lead by Dr Ganesh who has allowed me to see in 2023.

It is to be hoped that in 2023 the NHS gets properly supported by the additional tax revenue just announced and other political means.

Although after the SNP have controlled Scotland’s devolved legislature since 2007 on health matters, and with years of underspend, this may just be a New Year’s Day dream.

Jim Bruce, Daviot, Inverurie.

Goodwin running out of excuses

Sir, – Top-flight football managers always possess the qualities necessary to inspire, lead, and proactively demand solid, reliable defences and forwards who remain fit and give of their best for 90 minutes (or more) in every game.

They don’t offer excuses such as “fatigue”, leading to disastrous substitutions at crucial stages of a match. This will, inevitably, be perceived by loyal and hardworking fans as probably the lamest excuse of all.

Unfortunately, Jim Goodwin is slowly proving that he does not have the qualities to manage a club such as Aberdeen. Last week may be just a “one-off”, but if these fundamentals do not improve soon, then the Aberdeen FC board need to urgently seek a manager of true pedigree who can restore our club to its rightful place as a strong and reliable force in Scottish football.

Ian A Gillanders, Queens Road, Aberdeen.

No faith in the King’s speech

Sir, – In his otherwise well-meaning Christmas broadcast King Charles III tried to reach out with “whatever faith you have, or whether you have none.”

Citizens with no interest in religion may define themselves more positively: rationalists, empiricists, Darwinists.

The head of state is of course entitled to his own private beliefs but is it inclusive to parade them in an official message where he describes the now non-religious majority by something they lack?

Neil Barber, Edinburgh Secular Society, Saughtonhall Drive, Edinburgh.

Renewables ‘hot air’ is misleading

Sir, – Ian Beattie says that our “elected representatives are as catatonic as they are clueless” about renewable energy. (Letters, December 24).

I would never be so rude and instead will say that Ian Beattie has been misled by the renewables industry who have in turn misled the green apostles.

Wind turbines are not reliable, not cheap, were manufactured abroad, erected by foreign workers and are owned by foreign companies. No benefit to the UK there then.

The greenhouse gas emissions created in their foreign manufacture are totally ignored.

Over the last 12 months, as shown by grid.iamkate, renewables provided 34.1% of our electricity of which wind is 28.3%.

Fossil fuels provided 44% of which gas is 42.4%. We will always require fossil fuels.

PS Mr Beattie, you may not have noticed but all over the world, and even in Europe, Old King Coal is back with a vengeance and will be for a long time to come.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Rejoice amid the dawn of a new era

Sir, – Sadly, with the joy of Christmas over, the winter of discontent deepens, fuelled by this corrupt and incompetent UK Tory administration. However let us rejoice, with hope in our hearts, as the dawn of a new year approaches.

Scotland is a proud and ancient European nation that has contributed greatly to the wellbeing of the world and in the process has survived and overcome the power of an envious neighbour. It must now galvanise its people to work with renewed vigour for a fairer and greener independent Scotland.

Contrary to Westminster’s bleak economic scenario, Scotland is a rich and well-endowed land and should never ever have so many cold and hungry people attending foodbanks. Furthermore all minority groups, in whatever capacity, should be respected, protected and fairly treated.

Finally even as religion seems to fade I shout to the world the ageless sentiment of this old anonymous verse:

Oh radiant star of Bethlehem

Shine on us yet again

Bring peace and hope and charity

To rule the hearts of men.

Grant Frazer, Cruachan, Newtonmore.

Patriotism versus nationalism

Sir, – It is quite noticeable the distinctive tone differences between the “nationalist” letters and the “unionist” letters.

The former tends to appeal to the emotions, the latter to the unemotional facts.

I was curious to review some quotes on the difference between “patriotism” and “nationalism”.

The difference between patriotism and nationalism is that the patriot is proud of his country for what it does, and the nationalist is proud of his country no matter what it does; the first attitude creates a feeling of responsibility, but the second a feeling of blind arrogance that leads to war. – Sydney J. Harris (1953).

Patriotism is proud of a country’s virtues and eager to correct its deficiencies; it also acknowledges the legitimate patriotism of other countries, with their own specific virtues.

The pride of nationalism, however, trumpets its country’s virtues and denies its deficiencies, while it is contemptuous toward the virtues of other countries.

It wants to be, and proclaims itself to be, the greatest, but greatness is not required of a country; only goodness is. – Sydney J. Harris

Food for thought.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.

One-off events that may happen again

Sir, – One of the main news stories at the moment is the freezing, snowy weather in the US and Canada.

Conspicuous by its absence is the phrase “climate change”. Instead we have “once in a generation”. Is that a bit like Scottish independence referendums?

Geoff Moore, Braeface Park, Alness.

Give ministers dose of reality

Sir, – To resolve all the strikes, put the health minister, transport minister and the one in charge of security into a house each with their families and give them a normal week’s pay for the workers they represent.

They must pay the rent, energy bills, food shopping, tax and insurances, transport costs and any other incidental expenses incurred over one week of their monthly salary.

Use the money they are given, no credit cards, no savings in the bank.

If they emerge after one week with money left, then no pay rise for strikers. If not then award pay rises of at least the inflation rate.

Every person reading this already knows the answer.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Torry.

Gender bill a concern

Sir, – I do sincerely hope the UK blocks the Royal Assent of the gender reform bill passed by a majority at Holyrood as it does not reflect the majority or wishes of the people of Scotland.

This could encourage transgender people to travel to Scotland from all parts of the UK to use the bill to their advantage.

Legislation simplifying how trans people apply for a Gender Recognition Certificate has been passed by @ScotParl The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill improves the system through which transgender people can gain legal recognition. Find out more: https://t.co/lbxmaJAAYg pic.twitter.com/WGsgDgMcyd — Scottish Government (@scotgov) December 22, 2022

The people of Scotland would, however, welcome sensible and important legislation in the matter of a reform of the Scottish council tax promised by the SNP in their manifesto many years ago.

Dennis F Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn.