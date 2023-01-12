Anna Levin: ‘Greenwashing’ of LED lighting could be hiding human and environmental damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anna Levin: ‘Greenwashing’ of LED lighting could be hiding human and environmental damage

By Anna Levin
January 12, 2023, 6:00 am
LED streetlighting has become common across Scotland (Image: milan noga/Shutterstock)
LED streetlighting has become common across Scotland (Image: milan noga/Shutterstock)

A growing body of science is revealing the harm that light pollution is causing, and LED streetlighting could be a big factor, writes Anna Levin.

The dark days of January, when many indoor workers miss the scarce sunlight altogether, might seem an unlikely time to be complaining about too much light.

But this is when I feel it most – the relentless glare from car headlights, security lights and especially street lights. There is light all night long.

The use of artificial light has grown exponentially over the last century, and surged in the past decade. There has been a big change in the quality as well as the quantity of it. The rapid rise in LED technology has spread brighter, harsher and more intense light.

And here’s the irony – the ban on traditional incandescent lighting and change to LED technology was said to be driven by environmental concern; reducing energy use, and, therefore, CO2 emissions, through greater efficiency.

Yet, because LED lighting is considered cheaper and greener, it has resulted in far more light being used. This exacerbates a problem that ecologists say is as significant as climate change in its disruption of the natural world: light pollution.

A growing body of science is revealing the harm that light pollution is causing. Light is time in the natural world, and it sets the body clock in all living things – ourselves included.

Too much light at night affects every aspect of human health

Light controls the systems within each being, whether a human, insect or coral, and within ecosystems. Too much light at night affects every aspect of human health, including obesity, diabetes and some cancers.

Too much exposure to light at night can affect our health (Image: Kanyapak Lim/Shutterstock)

LED streetlights are a particular problem. The Scottish-based charity LightAware sent freedom of information requests to all councils, revealing that most undertook no environmental or human health impact assessment before the transition to LED streetlighting.

Many councils, including Aberdeen and Moray, took no heed of international reports warning that the colour of the lights they were installing (known as “4000K”) is particularly disruptive to human health and ecology.

LED switch has been rushed and botched

Some people experience pain and ill health when exposed to LED lighting. So, using LED for street lights results in brutal social exclusion: those severely affected are now not able to leave their homes at all after dark. Too-white streetlighting also results in disturbed sleep, in humans, songbirds and trees alike.

Claims of saving money and energy depend on what you measure. And wasted light at night is wasted energy

Last year, the International Dark-Sky Association released a report summarising all the latest science on light pollution. It questions whether the transition to LED lighting provides any meaningful environmental benefit, and talks of “greenwashing”.

A blackbird in a garden
Excessive light can be an issue for wild birds and animals (Image: HASPhotos/Shutterstock)

Claims of saving money and energy depend on what you measure. And wasted light at night is wasted energy, contributing directly to climate change.

The change to LED streetlighting has been rushed and botched. We need to think again with new measurements that consider the true human and environmental costs.

Anna Levin is an author, journalist and editor

