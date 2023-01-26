Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray’s are on life support

By Neil Alexander
January 26, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 26, 2023, 7:39 am
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

We need action, not just words, from NHS Grampian and the Scottish Government’s health secretary, writes Neil Alexander.

Healthcare in Moray has reached breaking point.

Recent figures show that patients attending Dr Gray’s Hospital’s emergency department in Elgin are facing unacceptable waits to be treated.

We need action, not just words, from NHS Grampian and the Scottish Government’s health secretary. Health services in rural areas like Moray are in desperate need of more support.

The latest statistics, obtained by the Moray Liberal Democrats, show that, despite only 34 more attendees at Dr Gray’s A&E department compared to the same point last year, the number of patients facing significantly longer wait times has shot up.

The number of people waiting at A&E for more than four hours has more than doubled since last year, and the number waiting more than eight hours is over seven times higher. The number waiting more than 12 hours is more than 11 times the amount it was last year.

I live in Elgin, and these findings scare me. How much higher do waiting times need to get before real action is taken? How bad does the situation need to be before there’s an intervention?

This can’t go on. Lives are on the line.

Moray is not the only area suffering

There’s already the outrageous need for pregnant mothers to have to travel to Aberdeen or Inverness from Moray, instead of giving birth at Dr Gray’s. Consider the snow storms we had recently. These problems need to be fixed immediately, before the unthinkable happens.

It’s not just Moray either; look at Caithness, where women have to travel over 100 miles to Inverness to give birth. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf declined an invite from their MP to travel that journey with him.

New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

If services from both Caithness and Moray are being directed to Inverness, how much more pressure can Raigmore Hospital take?

Local health services are on life support. We’ve heard time and time again that there’s “no money left in the pot”, but that could not be further from the truth.

Government must do more

The health secretary claims there is no money left to give nurses a fair pay deal. Yet, he could ditch his expensive care service centralisation plans, which have an estimated cost of £1.3 billion.

Centralisation would just result in care services being reprioritised from where they’re needed most, hurting our rural communities.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

That money could be used to give rural health services more support now. It could be used to give fair wages and more staff support for nurses. It could be used to support hospital A&E departments, like Dr Gray’s, out of the crisis they are currently facing.

Sadly, I think these suggestions will fall on deaf ears.

Neil Alexander is a Liberal Democrat, a member of the Scottish Executive Committee for the Lib Dems, and a community councillor for Elgin

