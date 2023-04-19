Rebecca Buchan: Keep the weird and wonderful ideas for Aberdeen’s future coming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebecca Buchan: Keep the weird and wonderful ideas for Aberdeen’s future coming

Let's avoid negativity and keep the conversation flowing when it comes to the future of the Granite City.

It's been six years since the idea of cable cars in Aberdeen was first floated (Image: DC Thomson)

By Rebecca Buchan

I can remember vividly the day plans to build a cableway in Aberdeen were first unveiled.

It was long before the effects of Covid could be seen in the city centre, but the start of the oil and gas decline had hit hard.

A group of mostly young adults had come together as an army of volunteers to try to do something to revive our ailing city. Spearheaded by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Vanguard was born. But it was not formed to drive the Chamber’s agenda.

Its role was merely to facilitate the group, provide some mentoring, and ensure that the right people were in the right room. From there, it was up to the volunteers, who were from all walks of life from right across the city.

I was not involved at its inception, although – hands up – I have since joined the steering group.

It was clear from the get-go what the intention was: there was a mutual desire from these people to see the place they lived and worked thrive.

So, when the news reached me recently that, almost six years after it was first discussed, a private firm was interested in building cable cars in the Granite City, I was delighted.

I have always been partial to a city with a good cableway. I make no secret of my love for Barcelona. But, really, I was delighted because the dedicated work that had been put into trying to visualise a better future for our city was being noticed, even if it wasn’t by those directly in control of Aberdeen.

I have no doubt in my mind that Aberdeen City Council will never invest in cable cars – not connecting the Castlegate to the beach, anyway.

I am also not suggesting that they should do so. If anything has been made clear from the outpouring of reader comments since we broke the cable car story last week, it’s that there are a raft of cherished public resources which are being slashed – residents would much rather see these reinstated over a new, taxpayer-funded cableway.

But why would anyone scoff at the chance, even if it be minute, of inward investment?

Council doesn’t have to fund cable cars

It was always clear there were two options on the table. One would be for the council to stump up some cash by way of underwriting the cableway project – but, in doing so, they would be eligible to make money from it.

The other was for the council to simply allow the developers to build on its land at no cost. Land, to my knowledge, that is not currently earmarked for anything else.

If the cable car firm had been able to generate enough interest from companies willing to invest, why should this proposal have fallen at the first hurdle?

Campaigners protest the planned library and swimming pool closures in Aberdeen (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)

It is understandable that people have a fire in their bellies about protecting community assets. I have, over recent weeks, led the team in charge of covering Aberdeen City Council budget cuts, so I am well-versed in the community’s plight.

Still, while it’s important to ensure vital public resources are protected, this shouldn’t prevent progress. Why does it need to be one or the other?

It goes without saying that the local authority’s priorities during a cost-of-living crisis should be the public services needed most. But that does not mean we have to sit and watch our city fall further and further into decline until the economy picks up again.

Let’s keep the conversation and ideas flowing

Every offer of investment, if genuine, deserves exploration. And, at the same time, every plausible idea deserves to be encouraged.

As I read through the scores of comments online about an Aberdeen cable car, I found myself growing increasingly annoyed by those who had not even taken the time to properly read about what they were shaming.

Their negative, ill-informed voices drowned out those who looked at the venture positively or with an open mind. What is there to gain from such negativity?

Last month, community-led organisation Our Union Street was formed, and a platform was given to those who had ideas about how to improve Aberdeen. It’s very much like the Vanguard programme, if I am honest, but on a much wider scale.

The question of what to do with empty shop units on Union Street has cropped up time and time again (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)

People in the business community want to help local firms survive and thrive. The experts at the helm are looking to us – you and me – to provide some inspiration as to what the future of Aberdeen could look like.

Within weeks, the group was inundated with more than 4,000 responses, ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous – from glass coverings across our main thoroughfare, to a zipline covering the length of Union Street.

I am pretty sure the council aren’t going to fund any of those ideas either. But that doesn’t mean they are redundant.

The more weird and wonderful ideas are pitched, talked about and considered, the better, in my opinion, because the conversation is flowing. All it takes is that one spark.

And, in six years’ time, who knows…?

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

