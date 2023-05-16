Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Moneagle: North-east communities are making strides by fighting for their rights

Communities are tired of important decisions being made for them about their own lives and local areas.

Local people have been taking a stand more often in recent months and years (Image: Friends of St Fittick's Park)
By Hannah Moneagle

Save St Fittick’s Park, Save Our Libraries, Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool, Save the Belmont Cinema. I could go on.

The fact is that communities are tired of important decisions being made about their lives and local areas seemingly without prior consultation or forethought, and instead based solely on monetary considerations.

The term “democracy” derives from Greek, with “demos” meaning the people, and “kratos” meaning rule or power. The Council of Europe’s Manual on Human Rights Education with Young People suggests that democracy can be considered as “power of the people”; a way of governing which “depends on the will of the people.”

In a time of climate breakdown, biodiversity crisis, and the cost-of-living emergency, communities battling to save vital greenspaces and essential services feels a long way from democracy under that interpretation.

The truth is that people are now more aware of their rights, and feel very strongly about protecting and utilising these when they need to do so. The difficulty lies in access to justice, and an imbalance of power.

 

We often see rallies, protests and petitions setting forth the strength of public opinion on community matters. The issue is knowing where to turn for the legal guidance and support that many campaigns require to take them to the next rung on the ladder.

As the director and principal solicitor at the Grampian Community Law Centre, I have found that our dedicated community and climate clinics have, usefully, started to fill this void.

Our community clinic is currently supporting the Save Our Libraries and the Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool campaigns, while the climate clinic is working with Friends of St Fittick’s Park to try and prevent the inclusion of Torry’s cherished greenspace in the proposed energy transition zone.

A small band of people can cause big waves

I was involved in the successful Slochy Woodlands campaign, which prevented a Moray forest from destruction, and it reinforced my view that even a small band of people can cause big waves with the right leadership. And, whilst I have found the same tenacity and drive in the St Fittick’s Park campaign, I have also found an overwhelming sense of community spirit amongst the Torry people.

Activists protested against the closure of Bucksburn swimming pool (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

They care deeply about their community, its members and its history. The sense of indignation surrounding the park campaign and other recent community developments has resulted in the establishment of a People’s Assembly for Torry, enabling the community to come together and plan how they will address local challenges, protect what they care about and secure what they need.

The numerous community campaigns we have seen this year alone are testament to the fact that a rebalance of power in community decision-making is long overdue. Perhaps people’s assemblies are a step towards achieving this. As Helen Keller famously said: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

Hannah L Moneagle is director and principal solicitor at Grampian Community Law Centre, and a law lecturer at Robert Gordon University’s Law School

