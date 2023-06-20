Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Tomás Pizarro-Escuti: University of Aberdeen must step up and save its student newspaper

The University of Aberdeen must protect the past and future of its student newspaper by putting funding in place.

The Gaudie student newspaper was founded in 1934
The Gaudie student newspaper was founded in 1934
By Tomás Pizarro-Escuti

Since its inception in 1934, The Gaudie, Scotland’s oldest student newspaper, has played an integral role in the vibrant history of the University of Aberdeen.

With its rich history and unwavering dedication to independent journalism, the esteemed publication stands as a testament to the power of student voices. However, in recent years, financial challenges have cast a shadow over its future.

It is crucial to ensure perpetual funding for The Gaudie, to secure its rightful place in Aberdeen’s future.

Amidst Aberdeen’s gradual decline, iconic public services, once vibrant symbols of the city’s soul, now face an uncertain fate. The loss of institutions such as the Belmont cinema, libraries in Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield, and Woodside, along with Bucksburn Swimming Pool and Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre, contribute to the city’s deprivation.

In this context, preserving The Gaudie becomes all the more critical, as it represents a resilient bastion of Aberdeen’s cultural landscape, fostering a shared understanding of the city’s challenges and triumphs.

From its humble beginnings, The Gaudie has blossomed into a beacon of creative expression, intellectual discourse, and investigative journalism. Over nearly nine decades, it has fearlessly pushed the boundaries of conventional student media, championing a platform that encourages thought-provoking conversations on social, political, and cultural issues.

In an era marred by disinformation and media distrust, the University of Aberdeen’s student newspaper has remained unwavering in its commitment to truth, transparency, and fairness – a testament to the integrity and dedication of its student journalists.

Moreover, The Gaudie serves as a nurturing ground for aspiring writers, journalists, and artists, providing an unparalleled platform to hone their skills and ignite their imaginations. Through its robust team of student contributors, it fosters an environment of collaboration and growth, cultivating the next generation of media professionals.

However, the impact of the paper extends beyond the confines of academia. It has become a vital conduit for dialogue and understanding, connecting the university and the wider community in a symbiotic relationship.

Fostering a sense of belonging and community

By shedding light on local events, issues, and achievements, The Gaudie amplifies diverse voices, invigorates civic discourse, and fosters a sense of belonging. Its influence permeates the very fabric of Aberdeen, enriching the city’s cultural landscape and nurturing a shared understanding of its challenges and triumphs.

What sets the publication apart is not only its informative articles, but also its ability to foster a sense of belonging and community among students. It acts as a bridge, connecting individuals from a wide range of faculties and backgrounds, nurturing a shared sense of purpose and identity. The newspaper’s collaborative spirit encourages students to contribute, sharpening their skills in journalism, writing, and critical thinking.

The University of Aberdeen must recognise its moral duty to safeguard this historic institution. The funding required to sustain the student newspaper’s operations can be raised through various avenues, such as the Development Trust and the Alumni Annual Fund.

The newspaper would also benefit significantly from private funding, sourced from donors and local business advertising. With increased financial support, it could expand its coverage and maintain its editorial independence.

Students have done their bit – now it’s the university’s turn

The Gaudie would be an irreplaceable loss, not only for the university but also for the entire local community. It represents a vital link between students, staff, and the city, encapsulating the spirit of academic freedom, democratic expression, and community engagement.

Students have played their part in ensuring the longevity of The Gaudie, and now it is time for the university to step up and fulfil its moral duty.

By saving The Gaudie, the university will not only protect its history, but also demonstrate a resolute commitment to its foundational principle

By guaranteeing secure funding and establishing a dedicated fund for The Gaudie, the university will not only protect its history, but also demonstrate a resolute commitment to its foundational principle of being “open to all and dedicated to the pursuit of truth in the service of others.”

Preserving The Gaudie goes beyond safeguarding a student newspaper; it is about upholding the principles of free speech and democracy. Let us save Scotland’s oldest student newspaper and ensure that its influence continues to shape the future of the north-east and beyond.

Tomás Pizarro-Escuti is a law student and a member of the University of Aberdeen Academic Senate

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]