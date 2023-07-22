What A Week: Farage sparks banking furore but money isn’t everything

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

What A Week: Farage sparks banking furore but money isn’t everything

Government to make it harder for banks to close accounts after Nigel Farage "debanked" by Coutts and UK inflation starts to slow... but slowly

The unmistakable dress sense of Nigel Farage. Image: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo.
The unmistakable dress sense of Nigel Farage. Image: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

It’s hard to shed a tear for someone who is upset because a posh bank has closed their account and it’s even harder when that person is Nigel Farage.

This was one of those stories you want to look away from but somehow can’t, especially when more people waded into the debate with each passing day, including the prime minister.

A lot of the time it was Farage himself wading into the same row repeatedly, just wearing a different outfit.

It was like having a domestic with someone who keeps thinking up rebukes while doing the washing up, and then emerges from the kitchen in an apron and Marigolds, wielding the Fairy Liquid and going: “And another thing!”

Nigel Farage said he had obtained the minutes of a meeting at Coutts bank. Image: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire.

Farage’s outfits are bewildering and if Coutts “debanked” him for dressing like a bookie at a mid-week race meeting no matter the occasion, I wouldn’t blame them.

Anyway, as bankers to royalty they might have a dress code.

As it was, it was initially suggested the bank had closed his accounts because he didn’t have enough money and some people had a good snigger about that. (They didn’t get the memo about glass houses and throwing stones.)

Free speech

Then Farage said he had obtained a Coutts internal memo which he claimed showed he was cancelled partly because of his political views.

That prompted Rishi Sunak to look up from his cashmere jumper catalogue and say: “It wouldn’t be right if financial services were being denied to anyone exercising their right to lawful free speech.”

This was in contrast to the glacial pace with which Rishi addresses the rest of the country’s problems so I wondered if the staggeringly wealthy PM has a dog in the race.

Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister’s Questions this week. Image: Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

The government said it will make it harder for banks to close accounts and Home Secretary Suella Braverman called the Coutts’ decision “sinister” – but there’s a chance she thinks that’s a compliment.

Coutts said it was not policy to close accounts “solely on the basis of legally held political and personal views” and that such decisions “are not taken lightly”.

Late on Thursday Farage received an apology from Alison Rose, the boss of the bank’s parent company NatWest, who said the closure was a commercial decision.

Is there any other kind these days?

Coutts private bank came under pressure after closing the account of Nigel Farage. Image: by Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock.

Rising costs

Absolutely every aspect of life now seems to be determined by cost and navigating a supermarket has become as tricky as appearing on Floor Is Lava.

The Competition and Markets Authority have told stores to make their pricing clearer to help shoppers compare products and identify savings.

I could have sworn they’d been warned about bamboozling customers before, and yet I still have to sit down after a mind-bending trip to the frozen pizza aisle.

On the plus side, inflation slowed from 8.7% in May to 7.9% in June, and mortgage rates fell for the first time in two months.

Shopping is tricky these days as people look to make savings where possible. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Remember inflation is still almost four times higher than the Bank of England’s 2% target and, according to the ONS, food inflation is 17.3%, so let’s not start high-fiving each other just yet.

Even the world’s richest man has been feeling the squeeze, with Tesla’s profit margin falling to its lowest level in four years.

Chief executive Elon Musk says the carmaker will keep cutting prices to compete during these “turbulent times” and I just wonder, if he can do it for Teslas, could the Co-op do it for Coffeemate?

Hospital wedding

Of course, there are much more valuable things in the world and I was moved by the story of the Oban couple who married in an emotional bedside ceremony in hospital.

Former CalMac worker John Gallacher and his bride Lesley had to put off their wedding three times during the pandemic and then suffered another setback when he took seriously ill.

John and Lesley Gallacher were married in hospital.

With the help of family and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, the couple have now tied the knot.

The new Mrs Gallacher said: “As John was so ill, we set our minds to the thing that really mattered, and that was that two people who love each other and wanted to be husband and wife whatever else.”

There’s something money can’t buy.

More from Opinion

Golden retrievers have been around now for 150 years (Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Glen Affric golden retriever bash had me reaching for the antihistamines
MSP Fergus Ewing (left) has called for the leader of his own party to dual the A9 or resign
The Voice of the North: 'Sorry' doesn't cut it when A9 dualling delays mean…
Sunbathing (and sun oil) used to be the done thing (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Dangerous heat is turning dream holidays into the stuff of nightmares
Let the topdressing sports craze commence (Image: Pavel1964/Shutterstock)
James Bream: 'Topdressing racing' could turn our problems into a global phenomenon
Passengers on the Iona ferry (Image: Global Warming Images/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Relocating CalMac HQ further north could heal damaged relationships
French players warm up at a team training session ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup (Image: James Ross/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Clever French football advert proves unconscious bias is getting in the way…
Neil's rugby teammate Connor took his own life after struggling with mental health issues
Neil Alexander: I can't bear the thought of losing another teammate to suicide
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sets out his controversial energy strategy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Neil Drysdale: My grandfather would be horrified by Keir Starmer's Labour
UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch during a visit to Auckland for the signing of membership to CPTPP (Image: Zahn Trotter/Department for Business and Trade/PA Wire)
John Ferry: Beware the trade bloc delusionists
Margot Robbie stars as Barbie in the upcoming film (Image: Alamy/PA)
Kerry Hudson: Barbie movie has captured our hearts because we need pink, sparkly escapism