The energy supply sector is the largest contributor to climate change globally, responsible for 35% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

It is imperative that we pivot our energy supplies to green sources, and there are few places in the world as well positioned to lead the green energy transformation as Scotland, with its abundant sources of renewable energy. Already, almost 100% of the country’s electricity consumption is powered by renewables. However, there is still much to do to ensure we meet our decarbonisation targets.

The Scottish Government intends to generate 20GW of energy from wind, with over half of that coming from offshore wind, by 2030. These targets, while ambitious, are achievable. However, the challenge presented by renewable energy is its intermittency. How can we ensure a steady supply of power on the (admittedly few) days of the year where the wind isn’t whipping across the Scottish firths?

The answer lies in energy storage, and this is another area where Scotland has the resources and capacity to shine. There are many methods of storing renewable energy, but two in particular show significant promise for the future: green hydrogen and pumped hydro storage.

Green hydrogen is produced when renewable energy is used to power electrolysis – the splitting of water into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen produced releases zero emissions and can be transported and stored, acting as a battery for renewables. Hydrogen is able to displace fossil fuels in a range of industries, and is a key ingredient in the synthesis of more complex green fuels, such as e-methanol and e-ammonia, which can be used to decarbonise the likes of the shipping and aviation.

Scotland’s hydrogen action plan aims to establish 5GW of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen by 2030, scaling up to 25GW by 2045. This dovetails neatly with the targets for wind energy and will place Scotland in pole position to become a leading exporter of green hydrogen.

Energy storage could be transformational for Scotland

Another well proven method of storing energy is pumped storage schemes, connecting two bodies of water at different heights. During periods of low demand, surplus electricity is used to pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper, and when demand is high, water from the upper reservoir is released into the lower, flowing through a hydro-electric power station.

Scotland’s varied topography and plentiful lochs render it an ideal environment for pumped storage, and six projects are currently under development. If realised, these will more than quadruple the country’s storage capacity, to around 120GWh by 2035.

The skills from our oil and gas industry will prove invaluable to the development of green-fuel infrastructure

One of the most significant projects underway is SSE’s Coire Glas, set to be the first large-scale pumped storage scheme in the UK for more than 40 years. Located in the Highlands, near Invergarry, the 1500MW scheme marks the beginning of a pumped storage renaissance, which will introduce much needed flexibility and allow far greater quantities of renewables to enter the grid.

Eighty years ago, the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board was created, and the subsequent large-scale development of hydro power transformed the Highlands, bringing wealth and employment. The development of Scotland’s potential energy storage systems could also be transformational for the economy of Scotland and the Highlands.

Wind, waves, water, hills and lots of skills

The skills from our oil and gas industry will prove invaluable to the development of green-fuel infrastructure, and our rich hydro-electric heritage can be leveraged for pumped storage schemes, which are set to create thousands of long-term clean jobs. In fact, the influential trade body Scottish Renewables estimates Drax’s project will create and support around 900 jobs during the construction of its Cruachan 2 pump storage project, from sectors such as hospitality to engineering and transport.

Wind, waves, water and hills – add a highly-skilled workforce and a history of innovation in the energy sector and it becomes clear that Scotland has all the ingredients to become a renewable energy and storage superpower. With the right policy settings, industry boldness and public support, we can lead the world in transforming our fossil-based economy to one powered by the inexhaustible natural resources of our environment.

Andy Sloan is managing director of COWI in the UK, a leading global engineering consultancy