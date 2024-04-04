Len Ironside: Invest in local tourism to give the north-east much needed boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Len Ironside: Invest in local tourism to give the north-east much needed boost

Tourists flock to Dunnottar castle every year.
By Len Ironside

It’s hard to believe a quarter of the year has already gone and the return of light nights is here.

We were lucky to have enjoyed the Spectra, Granite Noir, the very successful Jazz festival and the announcement of the return of Nuart.

The Music Hall and Tivoli continue to book some real quality acts in music and general entertainment and HM Theatre has booked some brilliant shows including Blood Brothers, The Wizard of Oz and the Rebus classic, “A Game of Malice.”

The P&J arena also continues to bring quality shows to the area. I’m looking forward to the return of Jeff Lynne’s War of the Worlds -an absolute classic.

The announcement that the Tall Ships are to revisit Aberdeen is a welcome event.

Indonesian Navy’s largest sail training ship Bima Suci at Aberdeen Harbour in July 2023. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

Last time they were here it attracted over 100,000 visitors and the city was buzzing with excitement. Barbecues and street entertainment transformed the grey granite into a sparkling enjoyable city.

I think secretly I would love someone to give me a bright red jacket saying, “Visitors advice given here!” There are so many things for visitors to see here.

It was all looking very positive in my book, then the Visit Scotland Board announced it was closing its advice centres.

They have long given poor coverage to the city, in fact, the festivals I mentioned were all local initiatives, but nonetheless, the closure of their advice centres is a negative step.

The reason given is people can access everything online- something I would seriously dispute.

That is a false assumption. There is no one–point, which is contactable online, where you can find accommodation, eating places, the history of the hinterland, stunning views, merchandise and souvenirs from the area. And most important of all, someone you can discuss your requirements with.

Besides this, not everyone has access to online facilities and many who do may have difficulty navigating the various sites.

The change is probably more to do with the massive cut in their tourism budget of £8 million.

There needs to be a visitor centre near Union Square

Currently, VisitScotland is located on the corner of the Shiprow which has negligible footfall. Where it should be is in Union Square.

But there should also be some presence at the new harbour and the airport.

On several occasions, I’ve travelled on the X7 Stagecoach bus to Perth and it’s unbelievable the number of foreign visitors who take it to see the ruins of Dunottar Castle, at all times of the year.

Dunnottar Castle in Stonehaven.

Yet there is no indication on the bus advertising it passes there. When their visit is finished they then have to walk a mile back to the bus stop on the main road, and wait, sometimes for over an hour, for a bus to Aberdeen to arrive.

Wouldn’t it be useful if some local transport could be provided, so these visitors could return to Stonehaven, giving the people of Stonehaven the benefit of these tourists before they board the bus back to Aberdeen?

I recall several years ago knowing that Offshore Europe was coming up, the council in conjunction with the private sector, provided information packs both for taxi drivers to hand out to their customers, and hotels to place in their guests’ bedrooms, advertising the various sites and places of interest throughout the north-east.

It was very successful particularly, if they were accompanied by family, or friends which benefitted those areas where visitors had stayed after the show.

Local authority needs to work with the business community to boost north-east tourism

We only did it twice, then sadly the incoming council administration stopped the practice.

It is so important the local authority works in partnership with the business sector to encourage tourism in our area.

It’s possible to come to Scotland, see Edinburgh and Glasgow then head up the A9 to the beautiful Inverness area, cutting out Aberdeen – Scotland’s 3rd city – and the north-east entirely.

That’s true even if you travel by train.

Tourism is vital to the local economy. It creates thousands of jobs and encourages the development of the infrastructure.

Visitors enjoying a pleasant experience will always return and spend their money here.

That’s why we need to support local tourism. It pays dividends in the long term. Currently, the tourism industry is worth around £630m to Aberdeen alone. There is without a doubt room for that to grow.

Encouraging visitors to stay here overnight is really worthwhile.

Many businesses already promote their services to visitors, but a concerted effort in partnership with the public sector would be invaluable.

It is amazing that all political parties spout forth about boosting growth in the economy, yet here in Scotland in one of our vital industries, our government is imposing a massive £8m cut in funding for a valuable growth source affecting the north-east economy.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

