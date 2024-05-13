Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yalinu Poya: ‘Sciencey’ games and TV shows can set children on a vitally important path

Incorporating STEM into education curricula will play a massive role in helping young people to care for the world we live in.

Those who end up studying, teaching or working in STEM subjects often show an interest in them at a young age. Image: caseyjadew/Shutterstock
Those who end up studying, teaching or working in STEM subjects often show an interest in them at a young age. Image: caseyjadew/Shutterstock
By Yalinu Poya

Looking back, my interest in STEM began with making mud pies in my mum’s vegetable patch at my family home in Lae, Papua New Guinea.

Everyone has their own “where it all started” story. Most of my high-achieving students started young, attending science festivals and fairs, or watching cool, “sciencey” programmes on television. They all were inspired to study STEM subjects by someone or something in childhood.

STEM education is basically any learning that falls under the categories of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. When STEM education starts young, usually through play, it encourages children to develop new ways of learning, sparks curiosity, and creates a mindset of gaining knowledge in a fun and engaging way. This then nurtures skills such as ingenuity, innovation, creativity, collaboration, problem-solving and critical thinking, and acts as a tool to enhance literacy and numeracy.

Growing up in Papua New Guinea, it was instilled in me that learning, whether informal or formal, is the key to building one’s future. I saw the absolute importance of education first-hand; educated individuals could benefit from a better lifestyle, enhanced social standing, and gain the respect of the community by giving back.

It was not until I was 18 and an undergraduate chemistry student at the University of Papua New Guinea that I discovered there were more benefits of education. It brings about special knowledge, in-depth understanding, and awareness of how things around us work when applying learning to the real world.

STEM subjects are for everybody

For the past four years, I have been a lecturer in higher education in Scotland. I have taught a plethora of courses which fall under the subject areas of chemistry, environmental science, biology, statistics, and many other STEM-related topics.

A UK Government department of education study conducted between 2010 and 2020 found that the number of women accepted into full-time STEM undergraduate courses increased by 49% over that period. This is a huge achievement because, in the past, children and young people, particularly girls, from disadvantaged backgrounds did not have easy access to STEM subjects. It underlines the fact that this type of education and the careers it leads to are for everybody.

Access to STEM subjects is widening, increasing the number of people from all kinds of backgrounds who study and work in related fields. Image: wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

I have taught students from various backgrounds, and from the six continents of the world. Throughout my teaching career, I have found that students who were taught STEM subjects or took part in related activities at an early age did well in school, or easily understood topics that were covered in class.

On top of improving the knowledge and prospects of individuals, STEM education is highly relevant in our world today, given the global issues and societal injustices we are dealing with. Advance HE recently launched a new education for sustainable development framework. This aims to support all UK learners to develop the relevant knowledge, competencies and values needed in order to be agents of change when it comes to the interconnected global challenges we all face.

Educating future generations is our best defence

Education and equipping future generations with knowledge and skills is our best defence against climate change. Incorporating STEM and the ideas of sustainability and global citizenship into education curricula will play a massive role in helping young people to inherit and care for the world we live in.

The inevitable transition from the use of oil and gas to renewables across the UK will result in the energy job sector changing drastically for workers, particularly in the north and north-east of Scotland.

A properly educated population will go a long way towards fulfilling the goal of reaching net zero by 2050

With the country and the world moving forward with the “green agenda”, it is important for the UK to equip its citizens with quality education that incorporates sustainability as one of its core principles. After all, a properly educated population will go a long way towards fulfilling the goal of reaching net zero by 2050.

Equality and inclusion in education are important. Institutions that are committed to equality in every aspect of how they operate can and will raise aspirations, increase opportunities, and inspire achievement for students, regardless of their social or economic backgrounds.

Start them young

As a lecturer, I am at the forefront, taking an active role in tackling global challenges through learning, teaching and research. So, in a sense, I am one of the many academics across the UK developing the world’s human resource by equipping scientists and engineers with the vital skills they need to better the world.

But that learning can and should start long before formal education begins – perhaps in the garden, with a mud pie or two.

Play is often as much about learning as it is about fun. Image: SeventyFour/Shutterstock

Encouraging our children and grandchildren to explore their interest in science of all kinds will not only benefit them but the world as a whole.

Above all, we need to make sure no one is left behind, and that more women, people of colour, and people from disadvantaged backgrounds are encouraged to take an interest in STEM from a young age. This also means that we need to start them young.

Dr Yalinu Poya is a lecturer in environmental science at the University of the West of Scotland

  • This article is part of a partnership with Pass the Mic Scotland, a project focused on increasing representation of women of colour in Scottish media

