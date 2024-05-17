Sharon Graham: Labour, don’t push oil and gas workers off a North Sea cliff edge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharon Graham: Labour, don’t push oil and gas workers off a North Sea cliff edge

Oil and gas workers in the north and north-east of Scotland cannot be sacrificed on the altar of net zero, writes Unite's general secretary.

Unite the union is launching a new campaign in Scotland to make Labour think again on oil and gas licences - no ban without a plan
Unite the union is launching a new campaign in Scotland to make Labour think again on oil and gas licences - no ban without a plan
By Sharon Graham

Last summer, The Press and Journal ran a comment piece from Unite, written by me, about the so-called “just transition” to net zero.

The headline was right on the money. It declared: “We can’t sit back and allow oil and gas workers to become the miners of net zero“.

I can’t tell you how that has chimed with Unite members and those employed in the North Sea energy industry. Workers cannot be sacrificed on the altar of net zero. After all, we’ve had the warnings of history.

In the 1980s, the decimation of Britain’s coal mines shattered lives and destroyed communities – forever. If the Labour Party fails to heed these lessons when it comes to the North Sea, it will be an historic betrayal. Unite will not stand by and watch workers be thrown on the scrap heap.

That’s why, today (May 17), Unite is launching a key campaign in Scotland to make Labour think again on oil and gas licences. Labour’s current plan for the North Sea industry and net zero is to begin, in government, with a ban on all new licences for new exploration and renewal of current ones. That’s dangerously premature, and reckless.

Why would we pull the plug on new licences and new jobs when there is clearly no viable plan for the replacement of North Sea roles right now? Why let go of one rope before we have hold of another? Our campaign will declare loudly: no ban without a plan.

‘400,000 green jobs’ promise is fantasy

Of course, there’s big talk from the politicians of more than 400,000 green jobs being created in the “green” revolution. That looks like wishful thinking, to say the least. We certainly won’t be accepting jam tomorrow.

Additionally, Big Oil, moving the invisible hand of the market, is simply not providing for the green revolution. Neither is the UK Government.

In 2022, Shell spent an astonishing £21.5 billion on shareholder dividends and share buybacks – over seven times more than its investment in renewables. Last year, the shareholders’ payout was £19 billion – more than 8.5 times what the company invested in renewables.

Many expect Keir Starmer (centre) to be the UK’s next prime minister, but will he and his party do right by Scotland’s oil and gas workers? Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

Britain is bottom of the league in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries for government spending on renewables, and Labour has just ditched its £28 billion renewables plan for government.

And, in these dangerous times, what about national security? Of course, we understand the need for net zero – workers understand it – but when and how remain big questions. We already import 40% of our energy.

With the North Sea on our doorstep, are we ready for being further held to ransom by Saudi Arabia and the like. It is blatantly obvious that there can be no ban without a plan.

Invest fraction of oil profits in building a sustainable industry

Unite’s research confirms forecasts from Robert Gordon University and the Scottish Government that, by 2030, we will lose 30,000 North Sea jobs – with  thousands and thousands more to go in the coming decades.

This is why we have drawn up our own plans with details on the investment needed. Our research shows how, by 2030, we can create 35,000 real new energy transition jobs in Scotland. Jobs in wind power, hydrogen, carbon capture, and decommissioning.

At the heart of our plan is building local manufacturing for wind power and other renewables.

By 2030, our plan to build domestic manufacturing would create 12,500 permanent jobs

Under government targets, we need to build 3.8 gigawatts of wind power every year. But, currently, the UK’s wind power is being built almost exclusively by foreign multinationals.

By 2030, our plan to build domestic manufacturing would create 12,500 permanent jobs. The investment needed for that, until 2030, is £1.1 billion a year.

That amount is just a fraction of the £36 billion oil companies made from the North Sea, in eye-watering profit, last year alone.  And that’s not a handout; it will pay for itself by creating a high-demand, sustainable industry, which supports local economies for the long term.

Shell's Nelson platform in the UK North Sea.
Unite is calling for big energy companies like Shell to invest some profits directly in the future of the industry. Image: Shell

Unite’s plan highlights that these jobs will be good union jobs with pay, pensions and other conditions that match current roles. And the plan will have a wider benefit for all of us. It will put us on a path to a self-sufficient energy system, harnessing public sector purchasing power to benefit Scottish workers and their communities.

Labour can do better for workers

Workers desperately need a Labour government. Unite recognises that. But it’s right for the unions to argue that the party’s offer can be better, and point out where improvements can be made.

Union intervention on steel improved Labour’s pledges. So would a rethink on oil licences.

Labour needs to pull back from this policy of ending licences. We don’t need more false narratives, pitting climate transition against jobs. It’s time to put in place a viable plan for the future – one with workers at its heart. No ban without a plan.

Sharon Graham is general secretary of trade union Unite

Grampian Pride 2024 will take place on Saturday May 25. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
If you spend any time on social media, you'll surely have come across an always negative 'this is rubbish' guy. Or, maybe you are one... Image: Julia Tim/Shutterstock
Precious, the rescued ex-commercial hen who now lives with writer Catriona Thomson
TSB will close 36 branches across the country, with a number of sites in the north and north-east affected. Image: chrisdorney/Shutterstock
Steve Albini (left) performing with his band Shellac in 2012. Albini died recently at the age of 61. Image: Jose Coelho/EPA/Shutterstock
The Stonehaven and District Men's shed group celebrating after signing a lease on the Pavillion in Stonehaven in 2019. The entire charity is now under threat. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The Scottish parliament has 129 members; now, some are calling for that number to be reconsidered. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Those who end up studying, teaching or working in STEM subjects often show an interest in them at a young age. Image: caseyjadew/Shutterstock
On Friday, Scotland's new first minister John Swinney chaired his inaugural cabinet meeting since taking up the role. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
If you saw a teacher at Codona's on an in-service day... no you didn't. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
