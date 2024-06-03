Scott Begbie: Vile hatred in Aberdeen is no match for city’s celebration of different cultures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Vile hatred in Aberdeen is no match for city’s celebration of different cultures

Aberdeen's hand of friendship is always stretched out to welcome folk in, and make them feel at home, because they are.

Artist Joshua Ekekwe (centre) has an exhibition of his work on display at Aberdeen's Music Hall called The Diaspora Everyday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Scott Begbie

Light will always drive out darkness, and love will always trump hate… And two things happened in Aberdeen last week to prove just that.

The first was the joyful and joy-filled portrait exhibition by Aberdeen artist Joshua Ekekwe at the Music Hall: stunning images of the day-to-day lives of people from around the world who now call Aberdeen home.

The Diaspora Everyday is a celebration of how different cultures from across the globe bring richness and diversity, texture and fresh vision to the Granite City. Whether it’s a tea ceremony, going shopping, or even just dancing, it’s a glimpse into the lives of those who have chosen to put down roots in Aberdeen, be they Caribbean, African or Polish.

The paintings reflect callbacks to their homelands, while acting as a reminder of all the threads that connect us, wherever we are.

What shines through each image is the sense of person, that they are here and they are our friends and neighbours. They are Aberdeen.

Because that’s what our city is, always was and always will be: a place where everyone is welcome, no matter where they come from. The hand of friendship is always stretched out to welcome folk in, and make them feel at home, because they are.

Our city, our region, knows the value of embracing the world and being grateful that people want to settle here to enrich our lives, broaden our horizons and make our communities all the better for it.

Joshua’s stunning exhibition takes that sense of the common weal and turns it into a huge, glorious artform that warms the heart and feeds the soul. Eight images painting more than a thousand words. It is powerful, poignant and perfect.

The flip side to that exuberance and celebration of community came in the form of vile and nasty posters and flyers riddled with racist rantings and anti-semitic, anti-feminist sickness, hidden around an Aberdeen school.

I hesitate to even write about it, because I don’t want to give the sick and twisted individual (you know it’s a lone mouth-breather) any sense of agency. But evil like this can’t be ignored, because that’s how it spreads.

It needs to be dragged into the light and, hopefully, the lunatic behind it can be found and given the help they so clearly need. If that is truly how you see the world, then your world is a cold, lonely and bleak place to be.

One of the pieces of art included in The Diaspora Everyday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While that is an extreme example, there are people out there who cling to prejudice and venom as if their lives depend on it – and sad, sorry lives they are.

We all have a duty to call out that hate and, equally, have the privilege of being able to celebrate and honour the many strands that make up the culture of Aberdeen. Let’s make sure our voices and our joy ensure love really does trump hate – every time.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

