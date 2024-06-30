Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jahzara Joyce: Use your vote this week because being ‘apolitical’ is political

Too often, people fail to make a connection between their everyday life and politics.

Even the cost of your supermarket shop is affected by politics. Image: 1000 Words/Shutterstock
Even the cost of your supermarket shop is affected by politics. Image: 1000 Words/Shutterstock
By Jahzara Joyce

We all know someone who is apolitical.

They complain, as they are entitled to, about the state of the government and their community, yet maintain that they’re “not into politics”, and question why they should bother to vote.

Too often, people fail to make a connection between their everyday life and politics – in part, because we have been taught to view the two as separate.

Buying groceries and voting seem to be entirely different aspects of life. That is, until we see that the price for sugar and eggs has gone up, and swiftly complain about inflation – but fall short of making the connection between this and the importance of voting.

Political disengagement has also grown as British politicians have, time and time again, shown the public that they cannot be trusted, and politics has been reduced to nothing more than a spectacle.

Some people believe that if the suffering is not on their doorstep, it does not concern them. This stance inherently comes from a place of privilege; from the security of knowing that the outcome will not (explicitly or immediately) impact them. This allows people to turn a blind eye to devastation, choosing ignorance over empathy.

As a British citizen from the East Midlands of England, I have heaps of privilege that goes largely unaddressed in my everyday conversations. For example, I do not have my grandmother’s accent; I am a born British citizen and, as such, I will never understand her struggle.

Accents play an excessive role in our judgments of others. We hastily and habitually use them to assume intellect, social status, class, professionalism and more – all which prove detrimental to the livelihoods of many people living in the UK.

But it is easy to discount our privileges’ significance, and easier still to be oblivious to them entirely.

Choosing neutrality or inaction is also a privilege, as many people have no choice but to be political. I must be political because my blackness demands it. Sheku Bayoh’s death in Police Scotland’s custody after being restrained by officers in 2015 makes that clear to me.

I must be political because my womanhood demands it. Sarah Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder in 2021 by an off-duty Metropolitan police officer who weaponised his position makes that clear to me.

The list of people reduced to examples of systemic discrimination continues and, as a result, I will never turn to the police for safety or protection. As a Black woman, I know I will not find it there.

Don’t choose to do nothing

With the general election days away, I urge you to vote. Not doing so is still a political decision. One can only adopt a neutral view on politics if disinterested in the outcome. That neutrality gives tacit consent to the status quo – a status quo which is both covertly and overtly oppressive.

UK general elections are one major way we can all engage in politics and make a difference. The implications of being apolitical bear the heaviest on the already marginalised. To be given the chance to do something and to choose to do nothing would be more than a disservice – it would be a betrayal. A betrayal to the vulnerable people to whom we owe so much.

In deciding not to read party manifestos or actively engage in what you perceive as “politics”, you are expressing your support for the current state of your hometown, as well as your support of the current state of the UK and of the world.

Rockets fired from Gaza City being intercepted by Israel’s defence missile system in October 2023. Image: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Take, for instance, the ongoing genocide in Palestine. There have been weekly protests in support of Palestinian liberation throughout the UK, with a YouGov poll suggesting that around 69% of Brits are in favour of an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

This statistic is, for the most part, the same as the YouGov poll taken three months prior. Yet, during this time, the UK Government has failed to take any serious steps towards demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

If you choose not to vote, you are enabling governments to abuse their power and silence the public – the people they are meant to serve.

We can no longer be apathetic

I know many Palestinians who feel forced to put their grief on display and perform for us to prove they are worthy of our attention. They must engage in protests and direct action. Their action is, literally speaking, a matter of life or death.

Disabled people, trans people, queer people, and people of colour are also obliged to demonstrate their humanity. The list of those whose very existence is political goes on and on.

General Election polling place Angus
Voters will choose a new UK Government on July 4. Image: DC Thomson

Being apolitical is a privilege only some can afford. We can no longer be apathetic towards another’s plight just because we perceive it as their fight alone.

If your empathy doesn’t lead you to vote on Thursday, let self-interest motivate you. As long as any group remains oppressed, the confines of that group can always be shifted to include you.

Exercise your right to political action this week. Do not let time pass you by without making a difference – and do not underestimate the difference one vote can make.

Jahzara Joyce is a first year student at the University of Edinburgh

  • This article is part of a partnership with Pass the Mic, a project focused on increasing representation of women of colour in Scottish media

