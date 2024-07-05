Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ena Saracevic: I reported on the general election – but wasn’t considered old enough to have my say

16 and 17-year-olds about to step into adult life should be allowed to vote in their own best interests.

A young journalist doing their bit for democracy by reporting from a general election count can't currently cast a vote themselves... Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson
A young journalist doing their bit for democracy by reporting from a general election count can't currently cast a vote themselves... Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson
By Ena Saracevic

I never expected to get my first journalism job five months after leaving secondary school, nor did I think I’d play a part soon after in covering the largest Conservative general election defeat in history.

When I first heard I would be reporting from the Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey election count with my colleague David Mackay, I couldn’t wait to get involved.

I’ve been interested in politics for a few years now, and to see democracy in action within the area where I was born and grew up seemed like an opportunity not to be missed.

However, when it dawned on me that I was covering the vote at 17 years old and I couldn’t even have a say in it myself, it did feel a bit surreal.

So, with a bag full of snacks and energy drinks to keep me awake, I headed to Elgin Town Hall for the count.

I was already familiar with most members of press in the media room, but I also met a young reporter who was working for Sky News. She was a student reporting the results and, with this election being a first for both of us, our mutual lack of experience regarding some aspects of the ballot-counting process was comforting.

Looking at all the ballot papers as they began to flood in, it really did feel odd that I never had the opportunity to cast a vote and that my ballot wouldn’t be in any of the piles. Of course, if it were a Scottish election, I would have been able to vote.

One reporter even joked that my coverage would be “totally impartial” due to my inability to vote.

Young people deserve a say

My interest in politics started during secondary school, fuelled by supportive modern studies teachers who gave me whichever political theory books they could get their hands on.

I have now interviewed and scrutinised three prominent Scottish leaders of political parties: John Swinney, Anas Sarwar and Douglas Ross. I reported on this year’s Scottish Labour conference, and had the opportunity to interview party members.

OK, many people my age won’t be as invested in politics as me – but that’s not the point.

I know people who haven’t yet turned 18 but are entering the Royal Air Force, joining the police, and many who are about to start university in the hopes of working in the NHS.

The last ballots being taken from a car and into the town hall
The last ballots entering the building at the Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey election count. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson

The outcome of the general election will have a major impact on all of their lives, especially as they start to go into further education and employment. It’s unfair that these young people couldn’t vote for or against the party that will end up making decisions about their future.

When people say lowering the voting age wouldn’t be effective as voter turnout amongst young people would remain low, I don’t agree. After the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, 75% of 17 and 18-year-olds asked by the Electoral Commission said they voted. A massive 97% of these young people said they would vote in future elections.

The last few hours were tense

When my colleague David said there would be a lot of waiting around at the count, I was optimistic and thought time would fly by. However, after being sat in the media room for seven hours and still waiting for a result, I started to believe him.

Looking around the hall and trying to get an overall idea of the age demographic, I was sure there was a large possibility I was the only person there who hadn’t been allowed to vote.

The piles of ballots. Graham and Kathleen have high piles and the vote looks close.
For a while, it looked unclear who would win. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson

And, looking at the piles of ballots, I saw just how close the race was between Conservative candidate Kathleen Robertson and SNP candidate Graham Leadbitter.

From previous polling, I was convinced it would be an SNP victory – but, judging by the height of both of their stacks of ballots, it was impossible to tell.

Talks of a recount

The ambiguity of when the results would be announced furthered the tension in the room, and I was already trying to remain awake by 5.30am.

There were some talks of a recount, which was looking likely for a while, before all the candidates took to the stage.

Graham Leadbitter makes speech
The SNP’s Graham Leadbitter gave a speech after he won his seat. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson

When Graham Leadbitter was announced as the winner, I was quite surprised – not because I thought he would lose, but because I was convinced we’d have to stay there for a few more hours for a recount.

Labour’s manifesto says it plans to extend the vote to 16-year-olds – it will be interesting to see if this happens now that the party is in power at Westminster. If the UK Government decide to follow the example of Scotland and many other countries which have made the same move, it could make a real difference.

When I finally arrived home at 6.30am, before I shut my eyes to get some much-needed sleep, I couldn’t help but think that if the vote had taken place two days later, my ballot would have been in that hall.

Ena Saracevic is a reporter for The Press and Journal (and Saturday is her birthday!)

