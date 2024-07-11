Mhairi McBeath: Aberdeen’s festivals inspired me to stay in the Granite City as an artist

Growing up in Aberdeen, “the arts scene” wasn’t something I ever remember being frequently discussed by those around me, but rather the oil price, football, and how the city centre was going downhill.

However, I was lucky enough to have an aunt who threw herself, and everyone else she could persuade, into local arts and festivals around the city. I remember my first “job” at Aberdeen International Youth Festival when I was 11, waving a flag in the parade and jangling donation buckets at festival attendees, wearing a bright pink “staff” shirt that I’ve held onto to this day.

I’ve been incredibly lucky since then to have been involved in many other festivals across the city, which built my confidence and allowed me to engage with an array of artists, musicians and members of various communities, inspiring and leading me to apply to Gray’s School of Art.

Since graduating from Gray’s in July of 2023, I’ve set up my own studio space within Deemouth Artist Studios in Torry, working as a ceramic and paper folding artist, and I’ll be participating in the upcoming Festival of the Sea. Running free and low-cost creative and musical events in the city between July 15 and 18, the festival has a focus on Aberdeen’s connection with the sea, both past and present.

Festivals like this are absolute lifelines for creatives such as myself, as they are an opportunity to engage with the public and share our ideas and skills. They also offer financial opportunities, helping artists to build their careers within Aberdeen, and ensuring the city retains talent, hopefully helping it to evolve into a hub of activity and creativity.

Art and music festivals also create an atmosphere and a buzz – something I think we all can agree Aberdeen needs more of.

But, beyond that – and particularly in the case of Festival of the Sea, due to its wide range of free events – festivals make the arts as a whole more accessible. This is especially important at the moment, since the cost of living is a constant worry.

Funded festivals like Festival of the Sea open the door for everyone to experience the arts, regardless of their background, whether that’s trying a craft, seeing live music, attending a poetry reading, or just entertaining the kids for a couple of hours during the school holidays.

These events bring people together and can inspire and encourage both young and old, just like they did for me. They help locals to try something different, and to see that Aberdeen has more to offer and, potentially, be known for than just oil and granite. They show residents there is a place for them in Aberdeen’s growing arts scene.

Aberdeen’s art scene is welcoming and growing

The art scene in the city has grown massively in recent years. Personally, especially since graduating, I’ve found the local community of artists and makers to be nothing but helpful and supportive. Artist spaces are more affordable here than they are in the Central Belt or further south, allowing more people to set up individual practices and enrich the cultural landscape.

Unlike bigger cities with more established cultural scenes, there feels less hostility and competitiveness in Aberdeen, like we’re all aiming for the same thing: a vibrant and thriving hub of creativity for everyone to enjoy.

As a young adult who has decided to stay in the city and try to build a creative career here, I find it so encouraging to hear about and see something fun and positive being put on in my hometown. There are so many different events for Festival of the Sea; I can’t wait to take part in some of them – and the best part is most of them are free. My advice would be try out whatever you can. You never know, you may just find a new hobby or interest.

I hope this particular festival is just the first of many events like it within the city, and with the arrival of the Tall Ships next year, there is already plenty to look forward to.

Mhairi McBeath is an artist from Aberdeen, and a graduate of Gray’s School of Art