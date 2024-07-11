Mhairi McBeath: Aberdeen’s festivals inspired me to stay in the Granite City as an artist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Mhairi McBeath: Aberdeen’s festivals inspired me to stay in the Granite City as an artist

Events like Festival of the Sea open the door for everyone to experience the arts, regardless of their background.

Aberdeen International Youth Festival celebrated its 40th anniversary with a parade in the city in August 2012. Mhairi McBeath took part in the festival as a child - and it left a big impression. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen International Youth Festival celebrated its 40th anniversary with a parade in the city in August 2012. Mhairi McBeath took part in the festival as a child - and it left a big impression. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Mhairi McBeath

Growing up in Aberdeen, “the arts scene” wasn’t something I ever remember being frequently discussed by those around me, but rather the oil price, football, and how the city centre was going downhill.

However, I was lucky enough to have an aunt who threw herself, and everyone else she could persuade, into local arts and festivals around the city. I remember my first “job” at Aberdeen International Youth Festival when I was 11, waving a flag in the parade and jangling donation buckets at festival attendees, wearing a bright pink “staff” shirt that I’ve held onto to this day.

I’ve been incredibly lucky since then to have been involved in many other festivals across the city, which built my confidence and allowed me to engage with an array of artists, musicians and members of various communities, inspiring and leading me to apply to Gray’s School of Art.

Since graduating from Gray’s in July of 2023, I’ve set up my own studio space within Deemouth Artist Studios in Torry, working as a ceramic and paper folding artist, and I’ll be participating in the upcoming Festival of the Sea. Running free and low-cost creative and musical events in the city between July 15 and 18, the festival has a focus on Aberdeen’s connection with the sea, both past and present.

Festivals like this are absolute lifelines for creatives such as myself, as they are an opportunity to engage with the public and share our ideas and skills. They also offer financial opportunities, helping artists to build their careers within Aberdeen, and ensuring the city retains talent, hopefully helping it to evolve into a hub of activity and creativity.

Art and music festivals also create an atmosphere and a buzz – something I think we all can agree Aberdeen needs more of.

But, beyond that – and particularly in the case of Festival of the Sea, due to its wide range of free events – festivals make the arts as a whole more accessible. This is especially important at the moment, since the cost of living is a constant worry.

Funded festivals like Festival of the Sea open the door for everyone to experience the arts, regardless of their background, whether that’s trying a craft, seeing live music, attending a poetry reading, or just entertaining the kids for a couple of hours during the school holidays.

These events bring people together and can inspire and encourage both young and old, just like they did for me. They help locals to try something different, and to see that Aberdeen has more to offer and, potentially, be known for than just oil and granite. They show residents there is a place for them in Aberdeen’s growing arts scene.

Aberdeen’s art scene is welcoming and growing

The art scene in the city has grown massively in recent years. Personally, especially since graduating, I’ve found the local community of artists and makers to be nothing but helpful and supportive. Artist spaces are more affordable here than they are in the Central Belt or further south, allowing more people to set up individual practices and enrich the cultural landscape.

Unlike bigger cities with more established cultural scenes, there feels less hostility and competitiveness in Aberdeen, like we’re all aiming for the same thing: a vibrant and thriving hub of creativity for everyone to enjoy.

Mhairi McBeath specialises in ceramics and paper folding

As a young adult who has decided to stay in the city and try to build a creative career here, I find it so encouraging to hear about and see something fun and positive being put on in my hometown. There are so many different events for Festival of the Sea; I can’t wait to take part in some of them – and the best part is most of them are free. My advice would be try out whatever you can. You never know, you may just find a new hobby or interest.

I hope this particular festival is just the first of many events like it within the city, and with the arrival of the Tall Ships next year, there is already plenty to look forward to.

Mhairi McBeath is an artist from Aberdeen, and a graduate of Gray’s School of Art

