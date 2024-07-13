Jacqueline Wake Young: Video of man fishing on a flooded Peterhead street will make you laugh… or cry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Video of man fishing on a flooded Peterhead street will make you laugh… or cry

Footage of a man fishing in floodwater in Peterhead goes viral and while it brings some light relief, it's a reminder that the climate emergency is clear and present.

Liam Addison fishing on Catto Drive in Peterhead in a video that's now gone viral.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

If I had a pound for every time my other half has gone fishing on a flooded street and asked me to film him from the bedroom window…

Alright, so that’s a new one on me, but Peterhead’s Sindi Sabalauska took that request in her stride when her boyfriend Liam Addison roped her into an amusing stunt which has now gone viral.

Sindi can be heard laughing off-camera as Liam sits in a camping chair on Catto Drive, fishing from the kerbside to the astonishment of passing motorists negotiating the flood waters.

The weather may be grim but at least we haven’t all lost our sense of humour.

Liam Addison and girlfriend Sindi Sabalauska who took the video.

There isn’t anything amusing about climate change, but as well as giving us a chuckle, Sindi’s video of Liam highlights the sort of extreme weather events we are seeing more and more, here and around the world.

Fishing on a Peterhead street is just part of the story

In recent days major flooding has devastated areas of South Asia, with rivers bursting their banks in India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

This is monsoon season and so huge rainfall is expected, even depended upon, but the situation is worsening with each passing year.

China, Indonesia and South Korea have seen torrential downpours, and in Kenya, fatal floods have wrecked farms, fuelling debate about food security.

Commuters wading through a waterlogged road on Wednesday in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Image: Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

It sounds like a world away, but here in north and north-east Scotland, the same story is being played out, albeit with less intensity, for now.

BBC Scotland Weather estimated that almost a month’s worth of rain fell around Peterhead and Fraserburgh on Wednesday.

Roads were closed and buses and trains delayed or cancelled. Aberdeenshire Council warned of pressure on drainage systems and said stocks of sandbags could run out.

It’s July.

Flood water in Stirling Village, A90, near Peterhead and Boddam. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, in Monymusk, an artist hinted at a profound lesson about the natural world. He was explaining how he and his wife had become accidental topiarists.

It’s easily done. I became an accidental topiarist myself one night after a press awards do when I tripped into a hedge while holding a surprisingly sharp-edged trophy.

The metal statuette was of a hand holding a pen, as if in the middle of writing something, and was rather elegant, I thought.

Unfortunately, the pen became separated from the hand as it was dragged through the dense shrubbery.

The hedge that won its owners an award in Monymusk, Aberdeenshire. Image: David Hawson and Henchman.

The next day, looking like someone who had fallen through a hedge backwards because for once that’s quite literally what I’d done, I was too embarrassed to return to the scene to look for the pen.

Although the hand now made no sense as a trophy without it, I couldn’t face having to tell the neighbours why their privets had acquired a mysterious dent overnight.

The following year the newspaper I worked for at the time had to give the trophy back so it could be presented to the next recipients.

I wonder how puzzled they were to be handed what was essentially now just a metal claw after they scooped News Team of the Year.

Monymusk hedge wins its owners an award

But I digress. Back in Monymusk, David Hawson has been honoured in the Home Gardener Category at the Henchman’s inaugural Topiary Awards.

He said he and his wife Susie had never set out to become hedge designers when they decided to do away with a fence and plant three-inch yew saplings instead.

David Hawson from Aberdeenshire wins a gardening award. Image: David Hawson and Henchman.

Having moved to the Aberdeenshire village 50 years ago, David said he had possessed “neither the intention nor the skill to do topiary”.

But over time, he and Susie noticed that parts of the hedge had started to resemble things, such as birds and sea creatures and they decided to gently nudge it along.

“It must have been around 25 years ago when I started to help what nature suggested,” said David.

Message from Mother Nature

In his case, it’s just one hedge, but imagine how different the world might be now if we’d all chosen to help with what Mother Nature suggested instead of so aggressively working against her?

Sure, we might have missed out on sights such as Liam Addison fishing in a Peterhead street for our amusement.

But by the same token we may have avoided the sort of worrying weather events that prompted such a spectacle in the first place.

This glorious hedge was achieved by going with what nature had already suggested, said its owner. Image: David Hawson and Henchman.

Conversation