Len Ironside: It might be a new dawn at Westminster, but we can only live in hope for change on Aberdeen issues like Union Street and Raac homes

Well, the dye has been cast, the people have spoken, and we now have a Labour Government.

Almost immediately the political tone changed. Lies are a thing of the past and telling the truth is now in vogue. A welcome change.

Let’s hope we see the policies people were promised and issues discussed in a reasonable atmosphere and listened to.

So let’s get moving forward.

To start we need the local council to listen to the people of Aberdeen, and the business community and resolve the issue of bus gates, Union Street, buildings condemned because of Raac and general lawlessness.

As there are no Labour members in parliament in the north-east, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn should proactively get the council, business community and local people together and stop the destruction of our main thoroughfare Union Street.

He has the time and the opportunity to do this now that his group have been reduced to eight members plus I think he could do it.

We should applaud the work being done by the group Our Union Street. It’s great to watch the volunteers in their purple vests turn out early every Sunday and start the clean up the mess others have left from the night before – something we actually pay for with our council tax.

These are dedicated people who care about their city and I applaud them.

Another feature of the Our Union Street group is cleaning up shop frontages and making them places of interest.

One such shop is the Cleavin Barbershop Club. Its owner, Daniel, having gone through volumes of bureaucratic paperwork for various permissions has painted his shop frontage Green and Gold.

There is a floral display of hanging baskets set above the front door. Inside there’s a small pool room for customers who are waiting, and a serving area to issue coffee and soft drinks.

On the inside walls, there is a display of various historic documents for those interested in such things and an old pub-type piano. The staff are helpful and very pleasant to customers.

Why can’t other shopkeepers on Union Street try this approach?

Another action by the Our Union Street voluntary group is to paint the shop frontages and fill the inside of the shops with features to attract people.

It’s worth having a look in the Graffiti Grannies window. Incidentally, anyone wishing to set up on Union Street should check out the city council’s grant scheme.

Another challenge to resolve is the issue of homes being condemned due to the use of Raac concrete.

Many householders feel no one is listening to them and naturally if your home is identified as not fit to live in you need the help of your local council. So come on councillors- step up to the plate!

Finally, the lawlessness on our streets has reached a critical point.

Where are our police and city wardens?

There are cars, vans and of course, taxis ignoring the street signs and travelling the wrong way up one-way streets and through pedestrianised areas like Belmont Street, Correction Wynd, Back Wynd, and behind the Bon Accord Centre to name but a few.

Illegal parking is a problem with cars parked at “no waiting any time” signs and even in disabled spaces.

People tell me they feel they are more likely to be run over by a bicycle on the pavement than knocked down by a car on the road.

Cycling on payments not specifically designated for cycling is breaking the law.

Are there no casual cyclists who know the Highway Code rules on cycling? Something we used to call cycling proficiency.

For years, the city council has spent lots of money advising businesses to remove all street furniture and billboards to protect pedestrians with additional needs.

So I welcome the introduction of these new patrol cars that can identify these lawbreakers and make our streets and pavements unsafe.

The other unsightly mess is the amount of illegally advertised events like the circus, the Lady Boys of Bangkok and dance and drink parties.

If people want to advertise their events which make money, then they should pay for it like everyone else, not litter our buildings and empty shops with posters.

Is there no one in the council who inspects these things and takes action to remove them and fine the perpetrators?

I’m sure we could use some of our community service offenders to remove the illegal graffiti.

Like many people, I love my city.

We all need to work together to make it a place to be whether it’s for a visit, a shopping trip or a holiday. We all have a role to play in making it a welcoming and beautiful place to be. Are you with me?

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader