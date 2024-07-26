Len Ironside: It might be a new dawn at Westminster, but we can only live in hope for change on Aberdeen issues like Union Street and Raac homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Len Ironside: It might be a new dawn at Westminster, but we can only live in hope for change on Aberdeen issues like Union Street and Raac homes

'The lawlessness on our streets has reached a critical point.'

Change needs to start now in Aberdeen in order to have a bright future tomorrow.
By Len Ironside

Well, the dye has been cast, the people have spoken, and we now have a Labour Government.

Almost immediately the political tone changed. Lies are a thing of the past and telling the truth is now in vogue. A welcome change.

Let’s hope we see the policies people were promised and issues discussed in a reasonable atmosphere and listened to.

So let’s get moving forward.

To start we need the local council to listen to the people of Aberdeen, and the business community and resolve the issue of bus gates, Union Street, buildings condemned because of Raac and general lawlessness.

As there are no Labour members in parliament in the north-east, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn should proactively get the council, business community and local people together and stop the destruction of our main thoroughfare Union Street.

He has the time and the opportunity to do this now that his group have been reduced to eight members plus I think he could do it.

We should applaud the work being done by the group Our Union Street. It’s great to watch the volunteers in their purple vests turn out early every Sunday and start the clean up the mess others have left from the night before – something we actually pay for with our council tax.

These are dedicated people who care about their city and I applaud them.

Volunteers helping Our Union Street clean up the city centre. Activities will include litter picking, weeding, cleaning around the edges of units, painting the street furniture (lampposts etc.), chewing gum/pavement cleaning, and tidying up unit 164.

Another feature of the Our Union Street group is cleaning up shop frontages and making them places of interest.

One such shop is the Cleavin Barbershop Club. Its owner, Daniel, having gone through volumes of bureaucratic paperwork for various permissions has painted his shop frontage Green and Gold.

There is a floral display of hanging baskets set above the front door. Inside there’s a small pool room for customers who are waiting, and a serving area to issue coffee and soft drinks.

On the inside walls, there is a display of various historic documents for those interested in such things and an old pub-type piano. The staff are helpful and very pleasant to customers.

Why can’t other shopkeepers on Union Street try this approach?

Another action by the Our Union Street voluntary group is to paint the shop frontages and fill the inside of the shops with features to attract people.

It’s worth having a look in the Graffiti Grannies window. Incidentally, anyone wishing to set up on Union Street should check out the city council’s grant scheme.

The colourful mural, painted by Graffiti Grannies, in the unit on 164 Union Street.

Another challenge to resolve is the issue of homes being condemned due to the use of Raac concrete.

Many householders feel no one is listening to them and naturally if your home is identified as not fit to live in you need the help of your local council. So come on councillors- step up to the plate!

The lawlessness in Aberdeen has reached a critical point

Finally, the lawlessness on our streets has reached a critical point.

Where are our police and city wardens?

There are cars, vans and of course, taxis ignoring the street signs and travelling the wrong way up one-way streets and through pedestrianised areas like Belmont Street, Correction Wynd, Back Wynd, and behind the Bon Accord Centre to name but a few.

Illegal parking is a problem with cars parked at “no waiting any time” signs and even in disabled spaces.

People tell me they feel they are more likely to be run over by a bicycle on the pavement than knocked down by a car on the road.

Cycling on payments not specifically designated for cycling is breaking the law.

Are there no casual cyclists who know the Highway Code rules on cycling? Something we used to call cycling proficiency.

For years, the city council has spent lots of money advising businesses to remove all street furniture and billboards to protect pedestrians with additional needs.

So I welcome the introduction of these new patrol cars that can identify these lawbreakers and make our streets and pavements unsafe.

The other unsightly mess is the amount of illegally advertised events like the circus, the Lady Boys of Bangkok and dance and drink parties.

If people want to advertise their events which make money, then they should pay for it like everyone else, not litter our buildings and empty shops with posters.

Is there no one in the council who inspects these things and takes action to remove them and fine the perpetrators?

I’m sure we could use some of our community service offenders to remove the illegal graffiti.

Like many people, I love my city.

We all need to work together to make it a place to be whether it’s for a visit, a shopping trip or a holiday. We all have a role to play in making it a welcoming and beautiful place to be. Are you with me?

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

Conversation