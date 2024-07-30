Chris Deerin: A mayor for Aberdeen could rally north-east by taking power away from central belt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Chris Deerin: A mayor for Aberdeen could rally north-east by taking power away from central belt

Scottish governance as it stands is old-fashioned, inflexible and positively damaging to our national prospects.

Creating figureheads for Scotland’s main population centres would drive local debate and help foster local identity.
Creating figureheads for Scotland’s main population centres would drive local debate and help foster local identity.
By Chris Deerin

Can you name your local council leader? Being the kind of intelligent and engaged person who reads the P&J, you might well be able to. But think of the people you know: could they?

I wonder how many Scots know that the mayor of Greater Manchester is Andy Burnham? Probably more than can identify whoever runs their own local authority.

Through his dynamism, charisma and political skill, Burnham has in recent years become one of the best-known and most highly-rated politicians in the UK.

That’s quite something, given his bailiwick stretches only as far as Wigan in the west and Oldham in the east, Rochdale in the north and Stockport in the south. Burnham has made himself relevant, and not just to the good folk of Lancashire.

There’s a reason that within days of the general election, Keir Starmer met with England’s regional mayors in Downing Street, including Burnham, London’s Sadiq Khan, and Tees Valley’s Conservative mayor Lord Houchen.

He knows they matter, their relationship with the national government matters, and that any hope of getting Britain back on the right track relies on them, perhaps as much as it does on him. Starmer wants to make them even more powerful.

Burnham is the stand-out performer of this directly-elected bunch. He oversees an area that takes in 10 local authorities and has a budget of £2.6bn. But more important than this is what he does with his – still somewhat limited – powers.

I’ve lost count of the number of Scottish politicians and businesspeople who have returned from a trip to Manchester raving about the city and how it’s being run.

The planning system is being reformed so key projects can be sped through.

Foreign businesses are met with the red carpet treatment, and their path to investing is made as simple as possible.

Burnham’s measured handling of the weekend’s violence at Manchester airport was exemplary. And his willingness to stand up for Manchester against Westminster has shown his electors whose side he is on.

No wonder Anas Sarwar is lifting elements of the Burnham playbook ahead of the 2026 Holyrood election.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Scotland has been a wasteland for innovative policy development for too many years.

The excitement and energy being created by England’s directly-elected mayors, by taking power from Westminster and handing it to local communities, is worth copying.

Sarwar has said he is exploring the idea of “metro mayors” for Scotland as he seeks to replace the SNP in Bute House.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Glasgow and broader Strathclyde, and Edinburgh and its environs are all being considered for the project.

“We have got to push power out of Holyrood… transport powers, economic powers, powers to create local partnerships between local authorities,” he says.

Creating figureheads for Scotland’s main population centres would drive local debate and help foster local identity.

In Aberdeen a mayor could fight for oil and gas industry

In Aberdeen, for example, a mayor could fight for the oil and gas industry, which has become a punchbag for politicians at a Scottish and UK level.

Their voice would be national, not just local. They would be elected by people on the basis of key promises, and be held to account for delivering them.

This has never mattered more. Our cities, even the economic powerhouse that is Edinburgh, have more problems than they can cope with, and few powers to tackle them.

Each faces its own distinct challenges, but, as Sarwar, points out, so centralised has Holyrood become that most decisions, on budgets, transport and more are taken in Edinburgh. This is madness.

It may be that the SNP simply hasn’t wanted to create alternative power centres across Scotland, where mayors might take a different view on policy and that party’s drive towards Scottish independence.

The Nats prefer to see Scotland as a single nation rather than a complex patchwork of identities and allegiances.

But as communities deal with demographic challenges, as city centres are confronted by the collapse of high street retail, by housing shortages, the need to move towards net zero, and financial restrictions imposed by Holyrood, it’s clearer than ever that ministers in Edinburgh do not hold all the answers.

Let local mayors decide where local tax is levied

Long-term problems cannot be left in the hands of national politicians working to short-term electoral timescales.

Humza Yousaf’s decision to freeze council tax, taken for party political purposes at the SNP conference last year and without consultation, showed a total lack of respect for local democracy.

Why not allow mayors to decide how, where and at what rate local taxation is levied?

This would allow each part of Scotland to reflect its differing circumstances and priorities, and do so in the full glare of local accountability.

There has been a drip-drip approach to devolving some small powers, such as a tourism tax, but this is not radical enough.

A one-size-fits-all approach to local governance is not just wrong-headed, it also flies in the face of international norms – elsewhere, it is commonplace for sub-national politicians to control major decisions that affect their areas, and to be directly accountable to voters for the decisions they take.

Scottish governance as it stands is old-fashioned, inflexible and positively damaging to our national prospects.

It is past time that we moved away from a central command-and-control, Central Belt-focused approach to service delivery.

The centre has a role, but making progress on education, poverty, housing and other areas requires empowered local government. Directly elected mayors are an idea whose time has come.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

More from Opinion

Abermoaners should take a leaf out of the book of our ambassadors greeting our cruise ship visitors and talk about the beauty of the city.
Scott Begbie: Amazing Aberdeen ambassadors should be brought in to convert negative attitudes of…
8
Skye Jolly, childminder, with a little boy
'There were absolutely no childcare options': Steep drop in childminders sees childcare losses from…
I’ve said before that it's now the “Past Office” and should be rebranded with a new name, structure and bosses to safeguard us all for evermore.
David Knight: Post Office has a nerve to warn others about gambling - after…
Change needs to start now in Aberdeen in order to have a bright future tomorrow.
Len Ironside: It might be a new dawn at Westminster, but we can only…
The love affair with the wireless, as mum ca'ed it until she died - and I still do in extremis - goes back to the early 50s when TVs were rare hens' teeth. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: IT blackout had me a tizz ooer Alexa
But when it comes to vulnerable offenders - particularly young ones - we really need to move out of the dark ages.
Euan McColm: More leniency should have been shown to teen who intended to murder…
3
The number of visitors to the Callanish Stones has been boosted by the rising number of cruise liners that sail into Stornoway and its brand spanking new deepwater terminal.
Iain Maciver: Is it not time to make the Callanish Stones great again?
Friday demonstrated that all of that could be lost in the blink of an eye – or a wrong bit of code for an operating system update by a company no one had ever heard of before but now appears to be one of the main pillars of maintaining our way of life.
Scott Begbie: IT blackout left me in suspense for hours to learn of Lottery…
It still remains unclear how Aberdeen City Council will move forward with the city's controversial bus gates. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
David Knight: Aberdeen councillors' bus gate behaviour is embarrassing
10
New Aberdeen FC manager Jimmy Thelin plans to bring positive change to the Dons. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Moray Barber: Aberdeen can change - and it's by no means a bad thing

Conversation