Colin Farquhar: Our dream Fasque wedding will keep me connected to my Aberdeenshire roots

Wedding planning has been the most unique chance to reconnect with my home and to explore places and scenes in Aberdeenshire that I’ve not had a moment to see before.

I am an Aberdeenshire loon through and through, and though I’ve now lived in the city for longer than I lived in the sticks, there was never any choice about where the wedding should be. Somewhere in our majestic Aberdeenshire countryside would make for the perfect day.
By Colin Farquhar Local Democracy Reporter

In just over a year I’ll be getting married. August 2, 2025, which, as I write, is a smidge under 365 days away.

I proposed to my partner of two years in the Spring, on a trip to Chicago. The ‘Windy City’ was blowing favourably that day, and she said ‘yes’ on a pier on Lake Michigan, as the fog descended and shrouded us from Chicago’s skyscrapers.

We got home to Aberdeen after a wonderful week and wedding planning began in earnest. What, when and who gets an invite, but firstly where the whole shebang should be.

Now, I am an Aberdeenshire loon through and through, and though I’ve now lived in the city for longer than I lived in the sticks, there was never any choice about where the venue should be. Somewhere in our majestic Aberdeenshire countryside would make for the perfect wedding day.

An Aberdeenshire wedding was always on the cards, but where?

Would it be the Buchan coast, where I grew up? In-land, through Historic Banffshire? Garioch or Gordon; or Deeside or Strathdon, with their flowing, rolling hills? We, by which I mean my fiance and I, as well as everyone in the north-east, are very lucky. We are spoiled for choice for venues and landscapes for our most romantic days.

After running up a shortlist of nearly 20 venues and viewing seven of them we settled on the beautiful Fasque House near Fettercairn.

Fasque House at Fettercairn is the ideal place for an Aberdeenshire wedding

A Baronial castle, with beautiful views of Kincardine and the Mearns at the foot of the Mounth, the Wiki page claims it may have been the first house in Scotland to have electric lighting and room service system. Certainly, I’m hoping for a buzz…

It’s been the most unique chance to reconnect with my home and to explore places and scenes in Aberdeenshire that I’ve not had a moment to see before.

The large estates on which many of these beautiful houses and castles sit on are wonderful when there’s an opportunity for them to be gifted back to us.

I felt a connection almost because none previously existed

We chose Fasque partially for the scenery; partially for practicalities, as the halls and gardens suited our day, our vibe, as we see it. But also, I felt a connection almost because none previously existed, in a part of Aberdeenshire I know less well.

I know the Banff & Buchan coast like the back of my hand.

I’ve explored much of Deeside and Strathdon, from the mountain to the sea, like they say.

A venue in South Aberdeenshire, just about as far from home as possible without crossing into another council area, felt like the chance to lay down roots, and make memories, somewhere I hadn’t had a chance before, in a place I love.

Four months after engagement and a year from the big day we feel like we’ve gotten a chunk of the work done.

Colin and his bride-to-be Louisa in Chicago

My other half keeps asking me ‘What do you want the theme of the wedding to be?’.

Every time I try not to reply ‘a wedding’.

I keep coming back to the idea of ‘connections’ though.

With the place and the people that I love, who will be there on the day, with each other, me, my wife to be and their feet on the Aberdeenshire soil, where I met so many of them.

I’m not sure it’s a theme, but it feels like it has a ring to it.

Our save the dates have now started to go out, which feels like the biggest step of all.

Once they’re all in the post we’ll be able to breathe a sigh of relief and take stock of what we’ve ticked off the list to date.

It will feel like a relief for a few weeks I’m sure, particularly once all deposits are paid.

A small breather before getting measured for a new kilt and a wedding dress, and then deciding seating arrangements and writing speeches. I’ll make sure the likely hecklers are sitting at the back.

Here’s hoping the only thing left to worry about on the day is the weather, which has been tempestuous at best this summer, with wind and rain frequent.

We’d like to get married in the garden at Fasque.

I hope by this time next year it’ll have blown itself out, leaving us with no unwelcome reminders of the ‘Windy City’, but only beautiful, sunny, Aberdeenshire.

Our friends and family around us, each other, and our home.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector 

Flight between Paris and Aberdeen with Air France would be just the boost the granite city needs, writes Scott Begbie.
