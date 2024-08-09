Moreen Simpson: Trip doon memory lane to Cairry On over Aberdeen nudist plans taks me back to holiday hijinx in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Trip doon memory lane to Cairry On over Aberdeen nudist plans taks me back to holiday hijinx in France

'The avant-garde plan turned oot to be more of a Cairry-On Up The Don when it was discovered the secluded land, which officials had pin-pointed for naturists, was owned by - not them - but Balgownie Golf Club.'

Moreen Simpson got the shock of her life when she ended up on a nudist beach in France. Image: Helen Hepburn.
By Moreen Simpson

A fascinating feature in Monday’s EE aboot Aiberdeen’s disastrous effort to strip aff.

Until reporter Kirstie Waterston turned back the clock to 1979, I’d forgotten about the city cooncil’s passing penchant for a nudie beach.

It got the go-ahead, although some cooncillors were outraged, like big, colourful Tory Dick Gallagher who warned it would attract dirty al’ mannies wie binoculars, declaring he’d fetch his gun and ‘pepper’ ony bare bods he spied.

Now that’s how council debates are supposed to be!

But the avant-garde plan turned oot to be more of a Cairry-On Up The Don when it was discovered the secluded land, which officials had pin-pointed for naturists, was owned by – not them – but Balgownie Golf Club.

More bonkers (or bunkers) than starkers. Man, the jokes gan roon for months, most of them involving holes in one.

Aberdeen came a hair’s breadth from having its own nudist beach, but unfortunately for fans of getting their kit off, it was not meant to be.

A couple of years later my first hubby and I were doing our annual, whistle-stop camping tour of Europe.

We’d chosen a site on the French Riviera near Frejus, on beautiful St Aygulf beach.

Arriving hot and sweaty, about 4pm, we on oor costumes and headed doon to the packed beach.

My man, as always, led the way, he kept walking further along the sand, searching for a less crowded area to the other side. Sure enough, we found a super open space; on to the towels for a sunbathe.

A mum can aye tell on the spot when somethin’s afit.

I became aware my kids, aged about seven, were gigglin’ and whisperin’ suspiciously as they played in the sand.

I up and hid a keekie roon. Just a topless wifie, a pucklie feet awa’ fae us.

Daft bairns. Nothing to see there. Then I did that classic double-take, suddenly registering that the madam, in her 50s, was also bottomless. Stretched oot on the sand, legs … er … in a relaxed posture.

So fit did this feel Neest wifie dee? I whispered loudly to the kids to get ower to me right NOW.

The penny dropped as I surveyed the surrounding bods. Nae a bikini nor a budgie-smuggler in sight. And guess fit? It was me feelin’ embarrassed because I’d on a costume amidst the surrounding  … bare budgies.

Imagine foo lang it took my babes to break the shocking news of our unclad neighbours to their dad fa’ sat upright surveying the scene afore ye could say: “A’body’s naked,” I announced we’d have to leave.

Nope, sez oor man. We’re in France, we should join them.

This fae a loon fa wis ower embarrassed to so much as stand up in a disco, let alone move his feet.

Next thing, he’s racin’ doon the sand, wheeched aff his trunks and into the waves.

Man, that’s probably the most memorable laugh me and the kids ever had.

No way, Jose were we joining him.

Just to gie him a fright, I picked up his trunks and took them back to oor spot, later to relent and replace them because I really, really couldna thole the thocht o’ him swingin’ up to us in a’ his starkers state.

Years later, when Sunnybroom Naturist club set up in the heart of Aberdeenshire – think they’re still there – I asked if I could spend one of their Sunday barbecues (fit a story!) with them.

Sure, nae problemmo.

I was ower the moon. Then I’d say: “I’ll need to take a photographer with me.” Sez the mannnie: “Great. Just as long as you both follow our rules. No claes.” Guess fit? I never got that story.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

