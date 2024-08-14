Rebecca Buchan: Let’s get more flights to Aberdeen – and boost city with tourist tax fortune

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebecca Buchan: Let’s get more flights to Aberdeen – and boost city with tourist tax fortune

'If we have learned anything of late, it’s that there’s a whole lot of tourists keen on visiting this beautiful corner of the world, which we had perhaps not appreciated before.'

Wouldn't it be lovely to be able to step on a plan and arrive in France in an hour rather than having to take multiple methods of transport to get there?
By Rebecca Buchan

If a stranger were to flick through the pages of my passport, I would not blame them for making a number of assumptions.

One, that I have a house in Amsterdam, or two that I have a questionable drug habit which requires me to travel there to get the goods on a semi-regular basis.

Probably the only thing that appealed to me about Brexit was the reintroduction of stamps in passports from European cities. There is something satisfying about leafing through the thick premium pages and seeing the different array of emblems inked there to document your foreign travels.

But given you only get them when you first arrive in Europe, I don’t have much variety. It’s pretty much all Amsterdam.

As one of the only flights to a major hub remaining from Aberdeen airport, I find myself visiting Schiphol every time I want to leave the country – which is as often as my boss will let me, these days.

Today, for instance, I am sitting on a balcony in the south of France debating whether to take the train to Monaco for the afternoon or finish my book on the beach.

But in order to make it here I had to take a hop, skip and a jump on multiple planes, trains and automobiles –  not exactly plain sailing.

I am very grateful KLM runs so many frequent routes from Aberdeen to the Dutch capital but I can’t help but hanker back to the days before Covid when I was able to step on one plane and end up in Paris in around an hour.

So when I heard Aberdeen City Council was calling on Air France to reintroduce their city hopper flight to Paris I was over the moon.

Because when we think about it, the benefits these flights would bring are not purely to help me dart around the world quicker – although clearly my main motivator.

The improvement in connectivity it would bring to the Granite City would be immense.

Total says it would be hugely beneficial to the business, and of course, servicing the oil and gas industry is important.

But if we have learned anything of late, it’s that there’s a whole lot of tourists keen on visiting this beautiful corner of the world, which we had perhaps not appreciated before.

Cruise ships docking in the South Harbour have resulted in thousands of international visitors exploring Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire over the course of the last two summers.

Tourists in Aberdeen could soon have a visitor levy added to their hotel bill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
It is not an uncommon sight to witness Europeans decked out with their cameras snapping pictures of Marischal College or brightly painted Nuart walls.

But this is not a new concept.

Germans have been visiting the north-east corner for decades.

Particularly keen on fly-drive holidays, it was a popular destination for those looking to come and explore the city before heading into the Aberdeenshire countryside to explore our distilleries, visit our golf courses and take in the Scottish home of the Queen.

But with the loss of the Lufthansa Frankfurt route from Aberdeen in 2018, it feels the city is relying on all its visitors coming in off the liners.

The potential that lies in Aberdeen tourism is huge

The potential we have in Aberdeen and the north-east corner to really grow our visitor economy is huge.

Any time I ever speak to tourists they fawn over the splendour of the granite, the magic of Old Aberdeen and the beauty of our green parks.

That’s without even exploring the possibilities of what is available across the Grampian region.

So why is there not more to cater for and serve them?

Talks of introducing a tourist tax in Aberdeen were met with controversy last week. And I must say, I think it’s a great idea.

If we are to be welcoming more people here on holiday an extra couple of quid on their nightly bill isn’t likely to put anyone off – nor is it realistically going to put our prices up to the days of old.

But if some of that money that comes in can be reinvested back into the regeneration of the city, surely that allows for a better Aberdeen to be built for more people to want to return to?

It is abundantly clear there is interest in our fair city from faraway lands, and not just for what we offer in oil and gas.

And there is no better time than now, to consider how we rebuild ourselves as a tourist city for the benefit of not just our visitors but for ourselves too.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

Conversation